Know your science, as it helps create awareness on many issues

SAbir Hussain By

Last Sunday, the Indian Express published two stories that will disturb every patriotic Indian. One story detailed how the DRDO — Defense Research and Development Organization held a conference about managing border security in the Himalayan region for which no scientist turned up so the DRDO asked a canteen boy to give presentation. Many scientists gave ill health and personal reasons as excuses for not going as they did not want to travel 600 km to reach the venue which is near the Chinese border. I wonder what would be the attitude of these scientists if the same conference was held in a five-star hotel in Mumbai or in a European country.

One thing I know for sure the Chinese and Pakistani Generals will be jumping with joy when they read the expose.

The second story is even more frightening. It stated that the Indian Army Special Forces didn’t have enough free-fall combat parachutes for cross-LOC raids, as DRDO had failed to develop successful ones even after spending more than `100 crore over the last 12 years.



Many people have asked me why I am so passionate about the UFO phenomenon after all I am not a space scientist. The above mentioned incidents are the reason.More than 99% of the people in India are not aware of the serious nature of the UFO phenomenon which will bring out a paradigm shift in human society and consciousness. Everything we know or think we know will be turned turtle. The Indian scientific community has made no attempts to study this phenomenon and create awareness about it among the masses. Whatever people do know comes from the net which is even more misleading and confusing.

Tilly Smith with Bill Clinton



My attempts to meet some of these scientists and discuss the UFO phenomenon and the extraordinary implications it holds for the 1.3 billion Indian civilisation has proved futile. These people showed no interest even after me sharing extraordinary amount of information with them.



They are good at lecturing students about how they should dream big rather than lead by example. They are masters of chalta hai attitude. Most of them think accountability and efficiency are alien life forms from the Andromeda Galaxy. Even Prime Minister Modi has criticised this attitude.



But Indians working in private sector differ. Let’s not forget the CEOs of Google, Microsoft and many Fortune 500 companies are Indians.Kudos to the Indian Express for exposing the DRDO malaise, on one side we have our brave jawans risking their lives for our country, on the other side tax payer’s money amounting to billions are being wasted by DRDO at the cost of our nation’s security.



The 2004 Tsunami killed more than 2.8 lakh people. In 1963 US, Japan, Australia and other pacific countries set up a tsunami early warning system but India with the world’s 16th longest coast line did not. Two-thirds of India is covered by ocean yet, our scientific community failed to comprehend the danger and take necessary precautions. Only after 18,000 Indians died did we set up Tsunami early warning systems. It was not the Tsunami, but our lack of awareness that killed 18,000 Indians.



At the same time a 10-year-old English girl Tilly Smith holidaying in Maikhao beach, Thailand was able to warn and save the lives of 100 people, including her mother because she learnt in school about tsunami and its warning signs. Her knowledge gave her awareness which saved people’s lives. Her efforts were recognized by the UN and President Clinton.



The 2004 Tsunami is one of the reasons why I started INSETS and embarked upon writing a book to create awareness among 1.3 billion Indians about the UFO phenomenon. It is very easy to curse darkness but its far better to light a small candle.

(The writer is the Director of INSETS: Indian Society for Extraterrestrial Studies and also the author of ‘Accidental Apocalypse’)