If personal data meant nothing...

When you turn on your ‘location services’ on your phone, aka, the feature that tells you where you are on a map, it is certain that Google, assuming the application being used is routing its GPS though Google Maps, is tracking your location. They aren’t doing it to find you and kill you; they are doing it to trace your pattern and cater better to your needs.



There is a very thin line between mining your data to serve you better and breaching your privacy; in most cases, the line is non-existent. Facebook makes use of the NFC (Near Field Communication) Chip on your phone to suggest friends. Is that a breach of your privacy or an attempt at serving you better?



Before you begin to ponder, let me restate that in most cases, the line between servicing and breaching is non-existent. From questioning the world leaders in technology about their intentions with mining every bit of personal data to questioning our own government on its motive with the Aadhar Card.



It seems like there are thin lines running all around, separating the world’s morals and ethics. In my case, the thin line exists, separating my attempt at speculating and the attempt at speculation ending up as a Conspiracy.



Aadhar Card is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to the citizens of India by the Central Government. The card records and verifies every resident Indian’s details including biometric and demographic data. The Aadhar will be linked to other identification documents such as the driving licence and the PAN card, thereby, becoming a single identification document.



Now that the idea of the Aadhar has been established, let me draw parallels. If the government was a global leader in technology, then, there could only be two reasons why they want the data that they want (biometric is very specific data to ask for). Either they are trying to serve us better or they are breaching our privacy.



Breaching of privacy is only the action, as a result of which, the consequence will be our data being sold to advertisers (the least diabolical on the list) who will then advertise their products the way we would buy them because they know a lot about us at this point. Sounds sinister?



The current government has had a history with masking truths and twisting facts to confirm biases. Therefore, it’s difficult to not be cynical about the Aadhar Card and its motives. The government’s move to make the Aadhar mandatory makes it more suspicious because then all sorts of personal data will have to be submitted.



In a hypothetical world where personal data didn’t really mean anything, what purpose would the Aadhar Card serve? In this world, advertisers have no use for our locations, our search histories, our browsing history, or our personal messages.

In a world like that, the Aadhar would simply only be used for identification, making it easier for every citizen of the country to have one card rather that having to rely on different ones. This would mean, no ulterior motives.



But we live in an information economy where data can dictate how the Internet and the world around are shaped. If the line did in fact exist, it seems more likely that the Card is leaning more towards the breaching of privacy.

(When he isn’t writing, the creative producer with The Rascalas watches a lot of ‘cat videos’ on YouTube)