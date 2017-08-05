Home Opinions

China’s love for AI

While the Trump administration is cutting down funds for science, China is pumping in billions of dollars into Artificial Intelligence.

While the Trump administration is cutting down funds for science, China is pumping in billions of dollars into Artificial Intelligence. Last month, the communist government laid out an elaborate plan: It wants China to become the world leader in AI

Missiles to CCTVs
“We must take the initiative to firmly grasp the next stage of AI development … We will further implement the strategy of integrating military and civilian developments,” the report put out by China’s State Council said. The oppressive regime wants to use AI to track people on CCTV cameras, censor the internet, predict crimes and fuel its guided missile technology

Intelligence as an industry
China wants to build a domestic AI industry worth almost $150 billion by 2030 and wants to use the technology to boost its economy and military. The government of Tianjin, an eastern city near Beijing, has also set up an “intelligence industry zone” that will sit on more than 20 sq. km of land, says NYT

Will Beijing’s plans work?
Accenture Plc and Frontier Economics last month estimated that AI could increase China’s annual growth rate by 1.6 percentage point to 7.9 per cent by 2035 in terms of gross value added, a close proxy for GDP, according to Bloomberg

Why now?
In 2016, a South Korean master of the complex board game Go was defeated by Google’s AI-based AlphaGo. Many experts thought AI was at least 10 years away from achieving this feat

This had a profound impact on Chinese politicians, according to the two professors who were consulted by the government on AI. In May, AlphaGo came to China and defeated the world’s top-ranked player. Then, the government started to pump funds into AI 

