Cities marked for death

July 23, 1945. Germany had already surrendered. Most of Japan’s major cities had been destroyed by aerial bombing, but it had not yet given up.

July 23, 1945. Germany had already surrendered. Most of Japan’s major cities had been destroyed by aerial bombing, but it had not yet given up. The US prepared a list of Japanese cities: “Hiroshima, Kokura, Niigata in order of choice.” Nagasaki was not on the list

How powerful is our new weapon?
The US, which hoped to avoid an invasion, wanted a pristine city for its new atomic bomb so that it “could more definitely determine its power”.  “Tokyo is a possibility but it is now all bombed out … Hiroshima is the largest untouched target,” the Americans noted

Nagasaki’s luck
On August 4, two US officers undraped the blackboards to reveal the aerial photographs of the targets: Hiroshima and Kokura remained on the list. Niigata was excluded, apparently because of weather issues; in its place was Nagasaki, writes historian Richard Rhodes in The Making of the Atomic Bomb

The lethal fallout
Hiroshima was hit on August 6. Three days later, the B-29 carrying the second bomb set off, its main target Kokura. But heavy haze obscured the city. So it moved on to Nagasaki. Many died immediately. The internal organs of some started decaying even while alive

