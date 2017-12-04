Home Opinions

Window shopping on packed highways

Every tollbooth on the highway has a unique flavour. Sometimes it’s just an itch, but many a time, it’s a painful sting.

Published: 04th December 2017

Every tollbooth on the highway has a unique flavour. Sometimes it’s just an itch, but many a time, it’s a painful sting. Desperate vendors buzz around the slowing vehicles to give the ultimate ‘window-shopping’ feel. They flaunt goods which you absolutely don’t need at the moment. The kind-hearted people might end up sympathising and buying from (for) them.

The tollbooth in the three-kilometre stretch from Maduravoyal to Porur in Chennai used to be hyperkinetic during Fridays compared to the other days of the week. Commuters would struggle to get past the booth to their hometowns down south. It looked as though stones of assorted sizes were dropped through a funnel and only the smaller ones would make it through the narrow end.

Often, it would be too difficult for the four-wheelers to pick any lane and reach a counter. Furthermore, trailing a heavy vehicle baffles you while holding onto a lane. Nearing the booth, you will be negotiating for a slot with your fellow driver, as there would be neither any visibility of the upcoming counter nor any dividers to channelise vehicles. To make matters worse, fellow drivers would lack the magnanimity to donate you a slot, when you are stuck between two lanes, after trailing a heavy vehicle that was already in a wrong lane (Heavy vehicles would rough up small wagons near the counter to get through).

Buried in after-office thoughts on a typical Friday evening, I was driving my car, feeling every inch at this booth. I had just negotiated with a fellow driver for a slot, when a vendor girl from nowhere, sprang onto the front of my car and blocked the way. Losing patience, I peeped out of the window, to see if she was hurt. Before I could yell at her, she interrupted to plead with me to buy a ‘window cleaner’ from her.

I sighed and showed her a cleaner which I was already using. Insensitive to my appeal, she nagged me to buy one more, quite insolently. Seeing her unbecoming of a vendor, I wondered and asked her, “Why on earth should I buy, if I already have one?” Still, I asked her if she would take twenty rupees without selling the cleaner. She denied and left, cursing me.

By then, the courteous fellow driver had passed along, and the next vehicle’s driver, who was watching this tiff all along, drove even closer to me along the other side and enquired over my window, “Can’t you mind your lane?”

Startled at the stupidity at either ends of my car, I asked back, “Are you blind too?”

Godwin Frank

Email: m.godwinfrank@gmail.com

