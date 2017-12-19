Home Opinions

Minority within a minority

Tucked deep in the snowy Pyrenees mountains, the Aran Valley in Spain appears far removed from the secession crisis rocking the rest of Catalonia

Published: 19th December 2017

No to independence in Catalonia
With just 10,000 residents in an area roughly the size of Madrid, Aran lies on the French side of the Pyrenees mountain range. But in 1313 it became part of the Kingdom of Aragon, which would later be absorbed into the Spanish monarchy. Many residents of this Catalan district have firmly resisted calls for independence, according to AFP

The Aranese, who were almost completely cut off from the rest of the country until the middle of the 20th century, have observed from afar the crisis between Catalonia’s separatist leaders and Spain’s central government. In the last regional elections in 2015, they were the Catalan district that gave the least support to separatist parties, which nevertheless went on to win an absolute majority in the regional parliament

An autonomous district

Much like Catalonia enjoys considerable autonomy within Spain, so the Aran Valley enjoys autonomy from the rest of Catalonia. In 2015 the Catalan parliament voted the so-called Aran law which recognises that the district has the right “to decide its future”

The Aran government manages its own health and social services, as well as environmental and tourism issues. Aranese, Catalan and Spanish, meanwhile, are all taught in schools

Winter tourism in the snowy Pyrenees

Still, there is concern that independence would leave the valley isolated again and would cause it to lose the economic benefits of the past decades, earned in large part through winter tourism. Thanks to the Baqueira-Beret ski resort, Aran went from having a subsistence economy to becoming one of Catalonia’s richest districts. King Felipe VI learned to ski on its slopes, and the area is popular with the Madrid jet set

