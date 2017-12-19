Modi wins, Rahul doesn’t lose

Santwana Bhattacharya By

A true sport has rules, and one fundamental rule is that only one side can win. A victory is a victory. The popular saying in the north is: Joh jeeta wohi Sikandar. Victor, thy name is Alexander—it’s a motto that gets repeated ad nauseam. In India’s first-past-the-post system, the winner takes it all. The victory sign Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashed as he entered Parliament on Monday underlined the headline event of the day—the BJP has retained Gujarat for a sixth term despite strong undercurrents and also wrested Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. In terms of a coloured power map, the saffron surge across India has never been this sweeping. The Congress, unless it retains Karnataka in 2018 and picks up a few more states, like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, will virtually fall off the map. That’s the stark reality the new party chief, Rahul Gandhi, is staring at.

But is that all? Is India progressing towards a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, as BJP chief Amit Shah had predicted? Not quite. This is where nuance and complexity open up the flatness of proverbial truths. Like Shah’s bullish projection of a 150-seat win in Gujarat, his push for a Congress-free India has to wait. The final tally—the BJP restricted to 99, 16 less than its 2012 score, and way off 150—holds a sobering message. The Congress’s 77 seats is a gain of 16 over 2012 and just about 15 short of the majority mark of 92 in the 182-member Assembly. Having accomplished this on Modi-Shah’s home ground, the Congress may justifiably spin it as a moral victory. But it would be grave folly for it to not learn its own lessons.

That Modi pulled off a sixth consecutive term for his party despite strong undercurrents of anti-incumbency—and in the face of youth agitations by Patidars, OBCs and Dalits, helmed by the charismatic Hardik-Alpesh-Jignesh troika—is a testament to his personal brand equity. The BJP has now held on to Gujarat for an unbroken, and stunning, 22 years. This was not a victory arrived at by riding a wave, but swimming against the tide, which makes it very creditable. Modi had to carry the burden of the entire campaign—his CM Vijay Rupani was struggling to win his own Rajkot seat—with a broken voice and shrill rhetoric that was damaging for the PM’s image. Perhaps the BJP’s Gujarat fortress cannot be breached as long as Modi is in the vanguard. But it was shaken, even pushed to the verge of collapse, by a determined young leadership.

It’s no less of a feat for the Congress to retain and improve its vote share by over 2 per cent, despite being out of power for the same number of years. With 41.5 per cent, it has closed its gap with the BJP (49.1 per cent). But it must face up to reality. Despite a very favourable ground situation and a spirited campaign that fed on voter disaffection—the Patidar agitation, farmer discontent, angry traders—and despite Rahul’s Temple Run, it could not pull out a win. It needs to relearn and sharpen its electoral skills, refurbish its party infrastructure. Take the 12 urban seats of Surat: the Congress drew a blank, even losing Varachha and Kamrej, the ground zero of Patidar agitation with 80 and 70 per cent Patel votes respectively. This despite Surat being the worst hit by demonetisation and GST. The reason is not far to seek—it was known from the time of ticket distribution. Local Congress leaders simply refused to mobilise workers for booth-level management after some of their tickets were taken away, under PAAS pressure and through the machinations of the Congress observer sent from the AICC (and hand-picked by Rahul Gandhi’s office). Hardik Patel may have drawn huge crowds but neither he nor his agitators had any experience in electoral management and the local Congress let them down. Not to mention the counter-consolidation by other castes against the Patidars. Perilous are the waters of electoral democracy!

The substantial gains the Congress made in Saurashtra and its reasonably good performance in North Gujarat were offset by its failure to make inroads in the BJP’s urban strongholds in Central Gujarat and Ahmedabad. Also the fact that several seats were won and lost with a nominal margin. The BJP’s Education Minister, Bhupendrasinh Chudasma, won Dholka by a meagre 327 votes. Similarly, the Congress took its traditional Dangs seat by 768 votes and the BJP won Kaprada (another tribal seat) by just 170 votes. These go to show how close the fight has been. Had Modi not stepped up his campaign and made a personal emotional appeal, after Mani Shankar Aiyar’s low-level jibe, or raked up the Pakistan bogey, things could have been different.

More than the BJP, it seems evident that Gujarat reposed faith in Modi and not Rahul. Perhaps the ordinary Gujarati was not sure the Congress could deliver ‘development’. A shop owner in Porbandar had told this writer, “We’ve no choice but to back Modi, where will the Congress get funds to build our roads, give our children jobs, redress our grievances?” Nonetheless, the vote has come almost as a wake-up call.

BJP veteran Shanta Kumar perhaps hit the nail on the head, “Both Gujarat and Himachal have given BJP victory, but also chosen to have strong opposition.’’ In Shanta Kumar’s home state, the BJP has won a decisive 44 seats against Congress’s 20. Interestingly, outgoing Congress CM Virbhadra Singh has won his seat, but BJP’s CM candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal was trailing, increasing the chances of J P Nadda taking his place for the top job.The other significant element: Both states saw a strictly bipolar fight, after a long time, in a polity and an epoch marked by coalitions.

Santwana Bhattacharya

Political Editor, The New Indian Express

Email: santwana@newindianexpress.com