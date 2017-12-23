As Houthi rebels in Yemen have fired ballistic missiles at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the US ratcheted up allegations that Iran is arming the fighters. Tehran on the other hand remains adamant that it is not funnelling weapons to the Houthis—and the UN seems unsure

Shia-Sunni proxy war in Yemen

The United States and its ally Saudi Arabia have long seen Iran’s hand behind the rise of the Houthis and the bloody turmoil on the kingdom’s southern border. The Sunni kingdom and Shia Iran are fierce rivals which have long been engaged in a struggle for influence in the Middle East. The Houthis follow Zaidism, a moderate sect of Shia Islam

After Houthi fighters captured Yemen’s capital Sana’a in 2014, Riyadh gathered a coalition of Arab allies for an air and ground campaign to tackle them—and the perceived threat from Iran. Despite a campaign involving US-supplied arms, the Saudi-led coalition has failed to oust the Houthis from Sana’a, according to AFP

Squaring off against Saudis

Iran insists the Houthis are simply defending their country. While the US last week showed off weapon fragments as “irrefutable evidence” that the missiles fired by Houthis came from Iran, the UN has been circumspect and is not so sure as to whether they came from an Iranian supplier

There is certainly evidence of Iran supplying limited amounts of mainly small weapons and advisers to the Houthis. However, tangible evidence for Iranian military assistance in the form of heavy weapons ... is scant. With or without Iran’s involvement, the underlying structure of the conflict and Houthi grievances would likely be the same Elisabeth Kendall, senior research fellow in Arabic and Islamic Studies at University of Oxford in a report published by Atlantic Council, a think tank