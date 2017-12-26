North and South Korea are radically different societies, one ruled by the same family for decades and the other a freewheeling democracy and booming economy. But one thing unites them—their love of fermented cabbage

Preserving vegetables for winter

Kimchi, originally a means of preserving the vegetable during winter and which can vary from mild to fiery, has been a staple part of virtually every meal on the now-divided peninsula for centuries. In the North, where UN statistics say around 40 per cent of people are chronically undernourished, it flavours the rice that is the mainstay of the diet. In the South, it accompanies cuisines from American to Vietnamese, according to AFP

But while authorities on both sides of the border proclaim their commitment to reunification, after more than 70 years of total separation without even post or telephone links, the two countries are far more different than were East and West Germany when the Berlin Wall fell. And even their kimchis

have changed

‘World-class’ beer from Pyongyang

Kimchi is not the only cultural component that divides Korean opinions. A few years ago, The Economist caused a stir in the South by suggesting its beer was inferior to those produced by the North’s famous Taedonggang brewery. The brewery was built by Kim Jong-un’s father in 2001 in the outskirts of Pyongyang

Linguistic divisions

More fundamentally, seven decades of political and economic division have seen linguistic divisions begin to emerge—North and South spell and pronounce some Korean words differently, and use different systems to transliterate into English, AFP adds

Some terms common in the North are no longer used in the South, where young people are constantly coming up with new words—so much so that North Korean defectors are given language lessons as part of their assimilation course