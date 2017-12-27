The US nuclear power industry got a boost this week when state authorities in Georgia gave the go-ahead on construction on two new reactors. But this may not reverse the industry’s recent decline

New reactors in US

The Georgia Public Service Commission last week approved construction of Vogtle reactors three and four, the last planned reactors of this type in the US. A project in South Carolina was halted in July. The two new reactors are expected to enter service at the end of 2022, according to AFP

But Trump digs coal

Currently there are 99 reactors in the US, accounting for about 20 per cent of the country’s electricity generation. But apart from the Vogtle project, no other reactor is under construction and none have come on line since last year

US President Donald Trump has shown much more interest in reviving coal power than nuclear, even though Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Twitter called the Vogtle decision “an important milestone for the future of clean, reliable, and American nuclear energy!”

Three Mile Island incident

Nuclear power often is considered clean energy because it does not contribute to climate change. But the industry’s image took a beating after 1979’s Three Mile Island accident in Pennsylvania, which caused a radiation leak, followed by more serious accidents at USSR’s Chernobyl in 1986 and Japan’s Fukushima in 2011

World’s largest producer of nuclear energy

No new US reactors were brought on line between 1996 and 2016, with the bulk of construction dating to the 1970s and 1980s. But the US is still the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy

The bankruptcy earlier this year of one of the sector’s main players, Westinghouse, which had been acquired by Japan’s Toshiba, did not help matters. Its AP1000 technology is being used in the construction of the two new reactors at the Vogtle plant