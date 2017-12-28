Boxing, football, bodybuilding and jihad: most of those who have carried out terrorist attacks in France also played organised sport, and clubs, particularly in the Paris region, are worried. What is the European country doing to address this problem?

France’s jihad problem

The problem might still be rare, but clubs are training their staff to detect radicalisation on the playing fields in a country which has been frequently targeted by jihadists. According to French government figures, of the 8.7 million registered members of sports clubs in France, 829 individuals had been flagged as radicalised by November, 147 of those in the Parisian Region

Sports clubs number one place for radicalisation

The proportion might be small, but sports clubs, led by martial arts, football and bodybuilding are—the government says—the number one place of radicalisation in France, ahead of places of worship. In Lagny-sur-Marne, in the eastern suburbs of Paris, the local government banned two coaches suspected of radicalisation at a football club in November

In Paris, a former junior judo star was thrown off a coaching course because “he refused to salute the mat, saying that he could only bow his head before the Prophet and that he did not wish to speak to women,” one of the officials, who tried in vain to persuade the trainee to change, was quoted as saying by AFP