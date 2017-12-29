Angola has suffered a week of fuel shortages, a bitter irony for one of Africa’s leading oil producers, and a hardship that some blame on opponents of President Joao Lourenco

Petrol tanks go dry in Luanda

The majority of petrol stations in the capital Luanda have had long lines of motorists for seven days now, all waiting for the chance to fill up their tanks. While the impact of the shortages are clear for all to see, the reasons are not. A week ago the state oil company Sonangol acknowledged “delays in processing fuel at the country’s ports because of minor issues around the payment of certain suppliers”

Economic lifeblood of Angola

Angola, along with Nigeria, is one of Africa’s biggest oil producers, pumping 1.7 million barrels per day. But because there is no domestic refining capacity, processed petrol and diesel must be imported. The drop in the price of oil, the country’s economic lifeblood, since 2014 has hit the economy, according to AFP

But many blame the country’s previous president for the shortages. They think that the shortage is an attempt to obstruct the new government of President Joao Lourenco by former President José Eduardo dos Santos—who quit the presidency following elections in August after 38 years in power and has been accused of corruption