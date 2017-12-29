It’s compelling to trace a common thread running through the politics of different states and regions that seemingly have little in common. I see one in the unexpected outcome of the RK Nagar Assembly by-election in Chennai which saw AIADMK rebel T T V Dhinakaran winning by over 40,000 votes, trumping the official nominee and reducing to tatters the main Opposition DMK, which should have otherwise benefited from the split in the ruling party.

To see what I mean, a rewind is needed. If my memory serves me right, it was on 24 September 2013 that I reached Narsapur town in West Godavari district in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, as part of a week-long tour to study the political situation. Not even 24 hours had passed since Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, son of the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, secured bail in the multiple corruption cases slapped against him. A few dozen youngsters took out a motorcycle rally in the town to celebrate their leader coming out of jail but there was an unmistakable lack of enthusiasm.

This was perplexing. It was being said that the Jagan juggernaut had gathered unstoppable momentum and that the forthcoming elections were only a formality. Multiple voter surveys had shown that the young man was almost 20 per cent ahead of the seasoned Nara Chandrababu Naidu. So why was there a distinct lack of enthusiasm in this motorcycle rally? A middle-aged political activist relaxing on a concrete bench gave me this political gyaan: “Jagan is a hero only as long as he is seen as a man with the guts to take on the dynasty (read Sonia). The moment people realise that he has left the keys to his house with Sonia, that will be the beginning of the slide.”

Much before Jagan secured bail, there had been whispers that he tried to reach out to Delhi for a patch-up and that his party leaders had mellowed down in their attack against the Congress, the party he had broken away from. In subsequent weeks, just as the man on the concrete bench had said to me, Jagan Reddy’s slide did begin. He never recovered and his position only worsened once Andhra Pradesh was split in February 2014, forcing the people to opt for an ‘experienced administrator’ like Chandrababu Naidu to develop the residuary state that had been stripped of the jewel in its crown, Hyderabad.

Getting back to the present, in a state like Tamil Nadu that takes pride in its culture and language, anything that smacks of strings being pulled from the north of the Vindhyas is anathema. The result of the RK Nagar by-election reflects this sentiment. Intellectuals, journalists included, often revel in the self-belief that they know what the people think.

More often than not, they don’t. It was money that made the difference, is one theory attempting to explain Dhinakaran’s victory in RK Nagar. But in an election where everyone allegedly bribed voters, could money have brought about this kind of result? Doubtful. Some have said that DMK and TTV ganged up; others came up with the theory that the AIADMK and DMK had a secret pact to ensure the defeat of TTV. There may be some truth in these theories, or there may not. But is it practical to make almost two lakh voters exercise their franchise exactly the way one wants to?

Now what is the commonality I was talking about? Since the time of Jayalalithaa’s death last year, it was no secret that the ruling BJP at the Centre has been trying to exercise some control or influence over the AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu and that those at the helm are trying their best to please whoever they have to.

Less than a month ago, the prime minister chose to pay a courtesy call to the ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, and the verdict on the 2G scam case came on the very day of voting. The first reaction of observers was to ask whether this could lead to the DMK inching closer to the BJP. Ranged on the other side was TTV (some call him a ‘mafia representative’), chest-thumping all the time, daring the Centre to send him to jail and accusing the AIADMK of being in the grip of the BJP. Tamil Nadu is a state where the DMK dictated terms to the Centre when it was in power; Amma made prime ministers seek her

appointment and not the other way round. Juxtapose the RK Nagar result and the reading is clear to whoever wants to read it—people do respect the federal polity of our

country but any imbalance in the relationship will be frowned upon.

******

Among the few political leaders effectively using social media to address/redress people’s grievances, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana’s IT Minister K T Rama Rao surely stand out. Not a day passes without us noticing them responding to appeals on Twitter soliciting some help or the other, mostly from people not personally known to them. In the case of @SushmaSwaraj, it would be about Indians stuck abroad or facing difficulty in securing a visa. For @KTRTRS, it would be from job seekers, requests for financial help for medical treatment or education or others pointing to a bad road or a destitute sleeping on the pavement without adequate clothing on a wintry night.

I saw one such request from a citizen of Medak district on Wednesday: “Hi sir, there is a family of five here which does not have enough food. There is no house or a ration card either. Please help.” The minister promptly responded by asking the district collector to reach out while simultaneously advising @KTRoffice to follow up. Just as Sushma told a woman pleading for help: “Haath math jodiye. Problem batayiye. Kahan ka visa chahiye.”

The reason why this merits mention is the growing tendency among leaders and supporters of different ideologies to use social media platforms to hit out at rivals, little realising that such tools could be used for good purposes too.

On that note, a Happy New Year to all TNIE readers.

G S Vasu

Editor, The New Indian Express

Email: vasu@newindianexpress.com