Then the Kerala government launched the education loan repayment support scheme in October 2017, it triggered a train of thought in the mind of Aleyamma Chacko, soon to be 85. The year was 1950 and there was no question of money being spared to send her to college. Having lost her father when she was only six, young Alice, as she was called then, prevailed upon her uncle, to enrol her in a junior college in Jamshedpur for ‘Intermediate’ as Pre-Degree/Plus Two was known then. It was the beginning of her fight to break free from the shackles of the concept that “girls can stop studying after SSLC”.

The struggle really began when she got an admission for BA Economics in UC College, Aluva. The fundamental aspects of college education were no different then. To ensure her college and hostel fees came in uninterrupted, she got her folks to get into an arrangement with a local goldsmith. A gold necklace gifted by her elder sister had to be monetised and a reverse EMI flow was set in motion. Official recognition for an out-of-state certificate was a problem even in those days, especially as she was the only student from Jamshedpur. Somehow she convinced the college authorities to allow her to write the final examinations.

When Mary Clubwala Jadhav founded the Madras School of Social Work in 1952, it was as if the stars were getting aligned for Aleyamma to join the fourth batch of what soon became one of the best destinations for studies in social work in India. Those days, there was no overt talk about women empowerment but in retrospect, Aleyamma’s life was a first-person account of what it meant in real life. It shouldn’t have surprised many when she met and chose Alamala Chacko, her life partner, at the Egmore campus.

She settled for a state government job, a big achievement in those days, unmindful of its limitations for a person of her calibre. Her analytical skills and world view were often liabilities than assets. When she retired at the age of 55 as Regional Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, Kerala, those who knew her well could only imagine what all she could have achieved if she had a different exposure.

My sisters and I grew up hearing our mother address father by name, quite uncommon in those days. Equally uncommon were their conversations, with mother speaking mostly in English while father would more often than not respond in Malayalam, except for the occasional sentence. Situation analysis and problem-solving were always mother’s forte, something in which she excels in to this day, as she turns 85.

Vinod Mathew

Email: vinodmathew@newindianexpress.com