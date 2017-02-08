Tales of birds and bees during the time of Tinder

Menaka Raman By

As a parent, when you think about having ‘THE conversation’, you either dread it, try to pass it on to someone else, or, in some cases, might look forward to it. Talking about the birds and the bees is something you think you’re going to do with your kids. But, as an adult, have you ever had this conversation with your parents? Why? After all, they’ve had kids, you’ve had kids… it’s kind of late in the day to be talking about the mechanics of it all right? In these ‘swipe right’ times, there’s plenty to talk to one’s own parents about.

Sex in the age of social media, to marry or to live in, monogamy… have you ever discussed these things as an adult with your folks? When I was growing up in Chennai in the 90s, sex was something alluded to in Govinda songs. It was kissing fl owers on the big screen and crowing when someone sang Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua during a round of Antakshari. I’d had sex-ed class in Class 5, thanks to a stint abroad. Our school principal took the sessions for the girls while her husband, who was the sports coach, told the boys about the facts of life.

When the circular came home, my mother seemed faintly relieved that the task was being outsourced to someone else. Over two days, the internal plumbings of the female body, menstruation and how babies were made (and all the myths associated with it) were calmly explained by my principal. Thanks to her, I never thought touching an aubergine when I had my period was going to make me pregnant. I remember my mother asking “So… how was it?” when I came home from school.

I suppose I shrugged nonchalantly and tried to act cool. We never really discussed sex again. However, getting married, having kids of my own, and generally not being a raging mess of teenage hormones has meant that in recent years, my mother and I have had some interesting and frank discussions. What I appreciate most about these conversations is that she listens to what ‘the younger generation’ is up to these days, nods her head and passes no judgement. Last week for example, my mother recounted a conversation she had been privy to. A young woman, she narrated, was trying to fi x up her mother with someone. Another lady suggested she fi nd her mother a man on ‘Twitter’. “She meant Tinder ma.” “What’s Tinder?” “It’s like Facebook I guess, but to meet people you want to hook up with. I think.”

(As someone born in the pre-Tinder era, I have no actual experience to base my knowledge on. HONEST!) “What’s hook up?” “Well you know… no strings attached? Kind of meet people for a fl ing I guess?” I then explained the whole swipe left or right concept and told her about artist Indu Harikumar’s #100IndianTinder- Tales campaign. “Oh. This is how these things happen now?” was her response. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to have such a frank discussion with my own children about these things. Hopefully, I will take a leaf out of my mother’s book, and be as open minded about ‘what the younger generation is upto’. (The writer’s parenting philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me)

