When snow becomes lava

A waterfall in America’s Yosemite National park changes colour—literally. The Horsetail fall
turns bright orange in mid-February every year, and looks like lava flowing off a cliff

Published: 17th February 2017

Waterfall to firefall
The effect, named firefall, requires ‘superb’ conditions, according to Michael Greshko. The sunset must catch the 1,000-foot-tall Horsetail fall at the right angle to illuminate the mist with reds and oranges,
wrote Greshko in National Geographic. Also, there should be enough water to fuel the waterfall

The right mood
If everything is in place, the Yosemite peaks will cover the rock from which the Horsetail fall originates in shadow during sunset. And, it should leave a narrow strip of light on the waterfall. With the rock disappearing under the shadow, the  sun’s rays will light up only the waterfall. Then, the Horsetail glows

TREK TO GLORY
Photographers eager to capture the phenomenon trek through harsh weather and road conditions. Upon
finally reaching the site, they say that they are  overwhelmed by the sheer beauty of the firefall

Noted photographer Ansel Adams captured the phenomenon in 1940, but only after National
Geographic’s Galen Rowell took a photo of it in 1973 did the firefallbecame famous 

Finally, as the sun's rays moved towards the fall, I saw the colour of the water changing. As [the waterfall] glowed in yellows, oranges and reds, I realised I had tears flowing down. It was a very emotional moment for me Photographer Sangeeta Dey in an email to National Geographic

