We are but temporary custodians of the wealth we generate,” Narayana Murthy of Infosys once reflected. There are two paradigms the IT and digital industry in India share with its US peers, which were once the start-ups at the turn of the century, such as Facebook, Google, Apple, Infosys, Wipro and HCL.

Firstly, they pursue the path of ‘compassionate capitalism’. Secondly, as they grew beyond being founder-controlled companies, pioneered by first-generation rich entrepreneurs, in the tertiary stage of growth they relinquished control in favour of professional appointees and branched into philanthropy, such as Bill Gates and Murthy.

They were termed the ‘good capitalists’ because each one of them were disruptors who became wealthy not through cronyism or inheritance, but through innovation and ingenuity that transformed the way we lived and worked.

When an organisation like Infosys grows in scale and size into a `65,659-crore software services behemoth, it elevates to the league of the ‘national asset’, which necessitates that managements discharge their fiduciary duties with transparency.

Marquee conglomerates such as Tatas or Infosys reflect the ‘gold standard’ of corporate governance that represents Brand India internationally.

Now, they are perceived as ‘broken’ given the boardroom feuds between founders, reluctant to be sidelined, and professionally-appointed CEOs. Transfer of power confers upon successive heads the responsibility to restructure the company based on new variables of the global marketplace—for instance, Trump’s ban on H1B visa. But the old-school is sometimes reluctant to yield complete control.



Between mentoring and meddling lies a fine line. For example, Cyrus Mistry’s waterloo was exiting the beleaguered steel business in the UK that was Ratan Tata’s initiative in 2007. The sell-out was perceived as an affront, “deviating from the culture of the Tatas”.

So, did that culture imply sustaining mounting losses of a costly acquisition like Corus, even after the commodity cycle slowed down, making it unviable? If Mistry, in combat with the reality of a younger vision to take things forward, questioned why TCS, as the flagship and a profit-spinner, was burdened with the weight of 50 other under-performing verticals under the Tata banner, where did he err and land on the wrong side of Ratan Tata?



In a reverse instance, as a stakeholder-founder of Infosys and owner of 12.75 per cent of its shares, Murthy is entitled to question CEO Vishal Sikka’s alleged profligacy on lavish pay scales, which should be performance-linked, and poor disclosure norms on the arbitrary severance package to the CFO for a whopping `17 crore.

Raising the bar on revamping governance codes, shareholder activism is assertive on their rights to pose uncomfortable questions as these, or on the deployment of $4.48 billion cash surplus on Infy’s balance sheet, despite which annual yields dipped to marginal returns of 5 per cent—a justified concern.



Murthy, legendary for the frugal ways of old-timers, is a contrast to the larger-than-life flamboyance of the likes of Mallya or Subrata Roy who gamed on public finances and bled banks into NPAs, siphoning out employees’ and shareholders’ wealth. So his critique is an extension of his core values penned in memoirs written way back in 2009, wherein he reflects:

"We have all at some time eaten the fruit from trees we did not plant. So in the fullness of time, it is our turn now to plant gardens which will benefit future generations." As a founding father, if he ordains his anointed successors to sow the seeds for the next generation of stakeholders to benefit, can his intrusions be faulted?