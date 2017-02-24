Home Opinions

The truth is out there

“I am not sufficiently conceited … to think that my Sun is the only one with a family of planets.”

“I am not sufficiently conceited … to think that my Sun is the only one with a family of planets.” Turns out the author could be right after NASA’s announcement about the discovery of Earth-sized planets Wednesday. Guess who wrote this more than 75 years ago?

Are we alone?
Just a year before he became Britain’s prime minister in 1940, Winston Churchill wrote a 11-page essay that went unpublished. Recently it resurfaced at the US National Churchill Museum, according to the Guardian. The museum plans to make the essay public shortly

Extrasolar planets
In the essay titled Are We Alone in the Universe? Churchill started by defining life and said liquid water was necessary to sustain living things. Some extrasolar planets will be at the proper distance from their parent Sun to maintain a suitable temperature, he concluded

The India connect
The essay was written decades before the discoveries of thousands of extrasolar planets began in the 1990s, wrote astrophysicist Mario Livio in the journal Nature. The politician was keen on science from an early age. When he was stationed in India with the British Army, 22-year-old Churchill read a primer on physics and Darwin’s Origin of Species. He was also the first prime minister to have a science adviser

