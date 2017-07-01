A fter 15-year old Hafiz Junaid was lynched to death on a train, citizens of the country flocked to the streets to protest against targeted killing by mobs. The #NotInMyName protests have been taking place all over the country, with protestors carrying placards and wearing black bands in solidarity and dissent. On the other hand, after various pictures from the protests found themselves on social media, the comment sections have been dominated by anti-Muslim and pro-Hindutva rhetoric.

This isn’t the first time trolls have taken to social media to plaster the walls with what they think is right, which on most occasions is a pro-Hindutva narrative that masquerades as secularism. Advocates of civilised debates through technology argue that the internet and social media were built around conversations and listening to people with opinions that aren’t the same as yours. When the offline world is filled with mobs that lynch and leaders, who show no signs of standing up or even showing up for that matter, it isn’t difficult to comprehend why the Internet isn’t different. Having said that, is it possible to imagine a world where problems can be solved on social media?

Yes, social media has proved helpful in many cases, some of which have been campaigns, some of them have been starting a dialogue, and even in the case of changing people’s minds about something. But it has never inspired civilised conversation. Never on the face of the planet has a person ever gone “Oh, this faceless person does not agree with my point of view, let me listen to them before I resort to hurling abuses”

Am I being cynical? A little bit. But to those whose information consumption is predominantly not the Internet, listening to opinions that aren’t their own don’t happen very often. In cases like that, the Internet does come in handy, where you realise that there are people who don’t share your views about a certain issue or topic.

The number of people who took to the streets in support of Junaid is smaller in number when compared to the number of people who commented with #NotAllHindus rhetoric on pictures from the protests. This isn’t the first time social media has been dominated by bubble-bursting trolls. But in this case, a lot of comments have also been about justifying the mob that killed Junaid.

The Internet doesn’t inspire conversations, but it does inspire us to think outside our bubbles and acknowledge that there are people with points of view that are vastly different from our own. The comments laced with rhetoric are disturbing, but there exist people behind these comments with thoughts that justify the murder of another human being — people who have been conditioned to believe that they are right; people, who like any other human being is impressionable; people whose minds can be changed.

What would it take to convince people with opinions and thoughts, armed with words, that, murder cannot be justified no matter what religion you belong to? A start would be to find a troll on the street and have a conversation; a conversation in person has a little chance of ending with two people blocking each other, thereby preventing conversation.



(When he isn’t writing, the creative producer with The Rascalas watches a lot of ‘cat videos’ on YouTube)