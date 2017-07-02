For a State government which pats itself as one that is ahead of all other States in accessing information, two months are surely a very long time for it to get to know what is happening and arrest three persons for imposition of social boycott on Dalits in Garagaparru village in West Godavari district.

When the news broke out that Dalits had been suffering silently after they were ostracised in the village, which is known for landed gentry calling the shots all the time, it hurt the conscience of all well meaning people as social boycott of Dalits in this modern age is the most despicable form of discrimination.

If the caste people in the village had imposed the punishment on the Dalits for doing something horrendous, it might have some justification though it amounts to one taking law into one’s hands. But what they did was just installation of a statue of BR Ambedkar along with those of other national leaders on the bund of village tank.

The point here is that the statue is of none other than the architect of Indian Constitution, who is held in high esteem by all. In fact, Ambedkar belongs to all, not to Dalits alone, but those in the village probably had a different idea. They associated him with Dalits and did not want his statue to be along with those of other leaders. They are reported to have pointed out that the reason why it was not allowed on the tank bund was because the panchayat had not passed a resolution to this effect.

Interestingly, the upper castes dismissed as baseless the charge that they had imposed social boycott on Dalits. They said, on the contrary, the Dalits themselves had boycotted them. “If they had no work, it was because it is off season in April and May. What can we do about it?” asked an upper caste elder, and said that some elements instigated the Dalits against them.

But the fact that remains is that the divide between the rich and the poor in the village is very stark, the rich having built islands of prosperity in an ocean of poverty. The lands are fertile and there is a very good source of water as Gosthani river joins 61 km long Yanamadurru drain which passes through the village, on its way to Bhimavaram and then to Upputeru. Paddy cultivation and aqua farming are booming avocations in the area, which have led to the yawning gap between castemen and Dalits. The Dalits said that the castemen had imposed the social boycott on them. No one was supposed to talk to them - they should not be hired, land should not be leased out to them and no help should be allowed to reach them. They could not go to another village to get work as the caste people tip off their brethren and seek cooperation to make sure that Dalits of Garagaparru would not get work anywhere, they said.

If the social boycott continued for two months, one could imagine the power of the landlords in the village over the Dalits whom they continue to look down upon. Even the officials who visited Garagaparru after the row over installation of the statue, only counselled the Dalits and asked them to act in such a way that peace in the village is not vitiated. They had allegedly not bothered to give the same kind of advice to the castemen.

There are several other aspects to this issue that are beyond comprehension. How could such social boycott continue for more than two months in these modern days in one of the most prosperous districts not very far from Amaravati, the capital of the State? If social unrest is brewing, the ruling TDP appears to have either glossed it over or it might be possible that it was in the dark until media brought it into focus. Even then, the reaction from the government was in fits and starts as it appears it was not ready to offend either section.

The action began only after it became an issue and the Dalit leaders started making a beeline to the village and comforting the victims who have been subjected to inhuman punishment. No help reached the Dalits when they remained cut off from civilisation and now suddenly there is a flurry of activity. The government suspended a couple of low rung officials blaming them for inaction. The SP announced the arrest of three persons holding them responsible for escalating tension between the two classes.

It is time that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu should get inputs as and when a problem arises since there is no dearth of Dalit leaders in his government. Services of the likes of Karem Sivaji and Jupudi Prabhakara Rao could be put to better use to ease such tensions before they become intractable. Garagaparru may not become normal in the near future as more than the injury it is the humiliation that is hard to heal, since it affects the psyche of the individual.