The excitement of a 15-year-old boy travelling with his brothers to shop for Eid is not different from that of a boy shopping for crackers on Diwali with his family. And yet, in our great secular nation, the former is lynched and killed. All because he was wearing a skull cap and a kurta on the occasion of Eid. It was an unprovoked hate crime against a Muslim youth by a group of 12 men, all within the age group of 30. Self-proclaimed cow vigilantes claimed that the boy and his brothers were beef-eaters. Junaid Khan lived in a madrasa and ate dahlia (broken cereals) for breakfast. He woke at 4 am, studied and was hopeful to collect his certificate soon.

All that is over now as his young life was stamped out by a mob of severely-misled men. This kind of provocation is not what our country needs right now.

The heinous crime against Junaid, who was neither transporting cattle nor eating anything that could have labelled him as a beef-eater, is a symptom of the times we live in— where innocent Muslims are killed with impunity and the Centre remains silent.

There appears to be an epidemic of Islamophobia and the ones being targetted are the underage, old, women and hapless. While terrorists are still at large, the government believes that aligning with the US will take care of that. However, there are many ground realities to be dealt with before one can enter into such an alliance.

A claim to destroy radical Islamic terror is great as a headline, but what about the Muslims suffering for the rise in Islamophobia? Not all Muslims are terrorists, despite what certain people in the White House might think.

In various small towns and villages, such as Mewat in Haryana, and now in Jharkhand, there is a mass hysteria to penalise the innocent and the helpless. Junaid’s case is just one incident where the scales were horribly tipped. On June 28, the headlines again screamed of injustice after Usman Ansari was severely beaten up by an angry mob and his house burnt down. Their excuse? They found a cow carcass outside his house. Police’s heroic intervention saved Ansari and his family. The carcass was clearly planted outside his house, for no Muslim in his right mind would leave a cow carcass outside his house, given the times of intolerance and complete silence of the government in power around these heinous killings and growing violence.

Another incident was of Pehlu Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, who was beaten up by a group of cow vigilantes so severely that he died in hospital. The incident happened in April this year and nothing has been done to compensate his family, despite the fact that it was later found that he was innocent. Khan was a dairy farmer who hoped to produce more milk by buying cows, instead of buffalos during Ramzan. But he was lynched by a waylaid mob for making the mistake of buying cows.

It is foolish to imagine that such violence inflicted on a community would have no consequence. Provoking communal riots at a time when the country is not doing well economically is tantamount to committing suicide. The country is struggling after demonetisation and then the crushing effect of GST. Adding communal riots to the list will just sound the death knell for India. Currently, the cow vigilantes have been targeting defenceless and innocent Muslims. However, this always has repercussion resulting in more violence. People have peaceful protests planned to speak out against such heinous violence, but what we really need is a response from the Centre.

Archana Dalmia

Chairperson of Grievance Cell, All India Congress Committee

archanadalmia@gmail.com