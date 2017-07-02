Personal equation

The midnight tryst with the new tax regime had the opposition camp pulling in different directions. It was virtually a war of wits between FM Arun Jaitley and the LOP Ghulam Nabi Azad. Jaitley managed to spirit away the opposition leaders from Azad’s watch, first the JD-U, later the NCP and the SP. Jaitley’s personal equation with Nitish Kumar is well-known. In fact, Bihar’s CM firm stand had forced Rahul Gandhi not to delay the passage of the constitutional amendment in Rajya Sabha.

Jaitley also reached out to his other old friend from the upper House, Ram Gopal Yadav. The SP too broke ranks. As for the NCP, Jaitley and Praful Patel’s joint pressure ensured Sharad Pawar’s presence at the Central Hall. Pawar, Amit Shah and LK Advani, sat next to each other, but looked at different directions, without exchanging a single word.

Ministers under watch

No sooner were the vice presidential polls notified, than a palpable gloom descended on Lutyens’ Delhi. It’s presumed once the elections are out of the way the Prime Minister would overhaul the cabinet. The buzz is, nine ministers have been put on a watch-list. The PM wants ‘no slow coaches’, obviously the 2019 contest is on his mind. Such is the palpable tension that at a farewell function of a top bureaucrat, a senior minister only spoke on the Prime Minister and his vision, forgetting to insert a kind word of praise for the retiring Babu. The immediate conclusion was, the ‘minister must be on the watch-list’.

@ #Notinmyname

Though a mostly young crowd gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for #Notinmyname protest, many opposition leaders were spotted soaking in the atmosphere of song, music, poetry and creative dance. Prominent woman leader from UP lamented that the citizens’ groups were filling up the opposition space, left wide open by an absentee leader. The problem, she quipped, was acute: “What… if I were to perform Bharatnatyam on this stage, because my aunt and mother were legendary dancers?’’

Gandhi for VP?

Having missed the chance of fielding Gopal Krishna Gandhi in the presidential polls, the opposition may project him for the vice presidency. Once NDA picked Ram Nath Kovind, Mayawati put a condition. The opposition candidate had to be a Dalit. The Congress leaders crib, Mayawati had similarly forced Sonia Gandhi to pick a low-profile Pratibha Patil, instead of Mohsina Kidwai. Not wanting a veteran from UP Congress in the high-office, she had vetoed Kidwai’s name. Now that it’s a fractured camp, Gandhi may be fielded against the BJP/NDA candidate. As the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the Vice President does have a key role to play.