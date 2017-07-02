This week, I chaired the Istanbul Mediation Conference of some 150 mediation experts, including practitioners and scholars from around the world. We debated the present and future of international peace mediation. Mediation in its traditional sense is a third party assisting two embattled parties towards a peace deal. Participants underscored that the need for effective international peace mediation remains high.

Statistics suggest that we are still living in the most peaceful period in recent human history, but that is a shaky peace. There is even a slight increase in the number of conflicts after a long while. Experts are throwing the towel with regard to some conflicts, saying that they are unsolvable. Worst of all, I don’t know of anyone who is not concerned about the state of the world; economically, politically, socially or security wise. The conditions for lasting peace in the world are not there.

The conflict map of the world, too, is getting more complicated. Who is fighting whom in Syria? What is the end-state that Afghans or other powers agree on in Afghanistan? Who understood what’s happening in the Gulf? There is a strong need for a fresh vision for peace in the world. As UN Secretary General said at his message to the Istanbul Conference, mediation must be at the heart of this vision.

Peace cannot be achieved only by resolving conflicts; rather we need to focus on preventing conflicts in the first place. And, if we failed to prevent a conflict, but were able to resolve it, we must make sure that the peace agreement be lasting. Thus, on behalf of Turkey, I have been making the point that we need expansion of the attention of the mediation community in two fundamental axes. Firstly, all stages of a conflict need to be able to benefit from mediation. Secondly, all types of conflicts or tensions, that may lead to conflicts, need to come under the caring attention of mediation experts.

In Istanbul, we heard famous names holding their ground arguing that mediation involves one very capable senior person convincing the two parties to make up. However, national and international conflicts are exceedingly complex, multifaceted and inter-related. Various discriminatory trends and societal tensions are on the rise, not only in ‘traditional conflict zones’, but also in the most developed countries. No country or society seems to be immune. Some peace agreements fail after signing. When conflicts are so complex, solutions cannot be low-tech. To remain abreast, mediation requires review and reform. Thus, we need more mediators, better training, expanded methodology, greater involvement of women, and training of youth mediators.

Turkey’s innovative thinking matters because it has an international responsibility as the co-chair of the Group of Friends of Mediation at the UN. This is a group of 45 countries and eight international organisations credited with the adoption of four UN General Assembly resolutions on mediation. India is not yet a member. Turkey has also been accumulating significant experience in the successful practice of mediation in domestic law cases.

Experts identified three issues, which haunt the prospects mediation. These are the fear and suspicion of the other; the lack of political will; and the feeling that asking the involvement of a third party is undignified. First, and even the second, can be addressed during mediation. The third may prove the hardest to overcome. My message: Seeking mediation is not undignified at all! Seeking peace is noble. At any rate, rather than living under the shadow of war it’s best to find a mediator to help if there is a problematic case you cannot seem to resolve alone.

Burak Akcapar

Turkish ambassador, scholar and author

Follow him on Twitter @akcapar