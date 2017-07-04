On July 1, Hong Kong marked the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover from British to Chinese rule. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong and delivered a speech that deepened divisions

Salvo in a speech

Xi warned that any challenge to Beijing’s control over the city crossed a “red line”. That was seen as a salvo against a new wave of activists calling for independence, a concept intolerable to Beijing, according to AFP

“Xi’s acting as a schoolmaster, warning there will be consequences if they misbehave,” Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a political science professor told AFP

Umbrellas on the streets

Xi’s speech comes after the pro-democracy protests—dubbed the ‘Umbrella movement’—in 2014. Tens of thousands of people poured on to the streets calling for democratic reforms. Since then a ‘localist’ movement has emerged promoting Hong Kong’s separate identity

No to patriotic curriculum

Xi also called on authorities to “enhance” education to raise awareness of China’s history. But only in 2012, a patriotic curriculum introduced by China was shelved after protests in Hong Kong

Divisions laid bare

Xi’s visit laid bare again the divisions in Hong Kong society between those who are pro-China and those who fear its tightening grip. Experts are divided over Xi’s speech