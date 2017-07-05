In May, the famous American circus Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey shut down. P T Barnum, who cofounded Barnum & Bailey’s greatest show on earth was born on this day in 1810

Dancing elephants

The showman P T Barnum is ostensibly the man who created callous demand for performing tigers and dancing elephants in the first place, according to the Atlantic. But Barnum did not restrict himself to just the circus.

Mermaids in museum

He employed sensational forms of presentation and publicity to popularise the public museum and the musical concert. He acquired the American Museum in New York City in 1842. The museum had stuffed animals, wax figures and other conventional exhibits, according to Encyclopedia Britannica. Barnum transformed it into a carnival of live freaks, dramatic theatricals and beauty contests

Kings amused

The visitors included Charles Dickens and Edward VII, then prince of Wales. One of his successful exhibits was a ‘Feejee Mermaid’. It was later proved to be fake. He also served two terms in the Connecticut state legislature, and was elected mayor of Bridgeport

Trump, today’s P T Barnum?

Barnum passed away in 1891 but he is in the news today for other reasons. People have been comparing US president Trump to Barnum. As early as 1989, a story in the New York Times included a reference to Barnum as “the Donald Trump of Bridgeport at one time,” according to the Atlantic

Even in January 2016, Trump told journalist Chuck Todd that he prefers the comparison. “P T Barnum. Look, people call you names. We need P T Barnum, a little bit, because we have to build up the image of our country,” Trump said