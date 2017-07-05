Greetings and welcome to Multitasking 101. By the end of today’s session you will be able to successfully execute a number of unrelated tasks at the same time. Those who graduate will win a free consultation on vaginal tightening and will be featured in our FB album #TwoHandsInfinitePossibilities.

Popular culture dictates that all mothers must do a minimum of five things at the same time. Men in the room, how sweet of you to come along and extend support to your partners. But please leave. You are exempt of such expectations and it’s enough if you just stand around and breathe.

For today’s beginner’s class, we first ask that you change out of those yoga pants and t-shirts. Haha! No dear, jeggings don’t count as athleisure either. We have laid out suitable clothing options for multi-tasking next to your vegan yoga mats. Perhaps the white turtle neck one size too small and skinny jeans? Adorable! If you’re going for a more professional look, may we suggest the boxy skirt suit in this season’s shade of slate. (No one says grey anymore.)

Once you’ve picked out your darling outfit, head over to the spa stations, where Enrique and Javier will straighten and highlight your hair. Mimi will be doing your nails. Messy up dos are so over.

Now that you’re dressed and coiffed, we suggest you choose a laptop. It’s imperative that you’re on top of the latest fake news and pictures of celebrity moms working out WHILE you create that killer presentation for work.

Next, tuck your mobile phone in the crook of your neck while you chat with your mother-in-law. This might cause some damage to your spinal chord, but hey, being an awesome multitasker isn’t for the faint hearted. Remember to keep one hand free so that you can right down that recipe for biryani just the way your partner likes it made.

Mimi! Bring in the babies please! Remember to seat your little one at an optimum distance from you when multitasking. Too close and those stubby little hands will be yanking at those extensions. Too far and then, well, how on earth will you feed her the radish and kale puree which you, as an amazing mother, pre-masticated with your very own perfectly white teeth?

If you believe in attachment parenting, ditch the high chair and perch your little one on your hip. Your mobility may be reduced from those super tight skinnies, but don’t let that put you off! Settle that little tyke right on your hip bone. After all, as Mummyji says, she fed your husband like that all the way till graduate school and he turned out just fine didn’t he?

Look at you all, your first class and you’re professional multitaskers already. Try tightening your pelvic floor muscles while you’re at it to feel extra accomplished. For those of you still struggling to get that turtle neck over your lactating breasts, we suggest you don’t come back. Please read our terms and conditions on refunds.

Menaka Raman

(The writer’s parenting philosophy is: if there’s no blood, don’t call me)