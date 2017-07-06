With the launch of the long-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2017, the focus is now on effective implementation of the tax. From a consumer point of view, a key issue is whether the benefits of GST namely reduction in rate of tax and input tax credit will be passed on to consumers in the form of reduction in prices.

It is to be noted that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley went on record by saying that the average of all the tax rates fixed by the GST council was significantly lower than the present tax incidence. Aware of this, in his meeting with industry bodies a day before the roll-out of GST, Jaitley urged them to pass on the price benefits to the consumers.

Also, to ensure that the benefits of tax rate cuts and input tax credit are passed on to the consumers, the central government has formulated Anti-profiteering Rules, 2017 (APR). This is a welcome step considering the fact that when value added tax (VAT) was introduced from April 1, 2005 with a similar claim —that prices would come down due to input tax credit and lower tax rate—no credible mechanism was put in place to ensure that the claim was achieved.

Anti-Profiteering Rules: The APR prescribes an administrative structure to deal with consumer complaints about profiteering by businesses in the aftermath of GST implementation. The structure comprises of a standing committee (SC) constituted by the GST council, state-level screening committee (SSC) constituted by each state government, Director General of Safeguards (DGS), and National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAPA).

The compliant redressal mechanism works as follows: In the first stage, the SC receives the written complaints of profiteering practices and verifies the adequacy of the evidence. After reviewing the prima-facie evidence to support the complaints, the SC forwards them to DGS for a detailed investigation. In case of local complaints, the SSC would examine them first and forward the same with its recommendations to the SC for further action. The second stage involves investigation of the complaints forwarded to the DGS, which can take up to three months. In the final stage, the DGS submits the investigation report to the NAPA, which will have three months to give its verdict. Apart from these complaints, the NAPA can also take suo motu actions.

If a company is found to have not passed on the benefits of lower taxes and input tax credit to consumers, the NAPA could initiate any of the following actions: Cancel the registration of the company, impose a penalty on the company, order a reduction in prices; order the company to refund the customer an amount equal to what it has earned by not passing on the price benefits from the time the GST took effect. In case a customer fails to claim the refunded amount or cannot be traced, the amount would be credited to the consumer welfare fund, which is managed by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

But the critical question is whether APR would help the consumers benefit from lower GST rates and input tax credit? The answer is probably no due to following reasons. First, the announcement of APR just ten days before the roll out of GST makes little sense. Sufficient time should have been provided to educate the consumers.

A case in point is Australia’s experience in implementing a price monitoring mechanism to oversee the pricing responses to the introduction of GST. A key aspect of this mechanism was the GST transition period which began a year before GST introduction. During this period consumers in Australia were provided with the information on the expected price movements for goods and services. Nation-wide retail price surveys were conducted to study price changes and pricing behaviour both before and after the introduction of GST and inform the same to the consumers. No such critical initiatives have received attention in India.

Second, the global evidence shows that GST has an impact on the prices in the initial stage of its implementation. Non-tax factors start influencing price changes subsequently. Hence, it is important to ensure that consumer complaints about incorrect pricing are not missed out in the initial months of GST implementation.

This is possible only if: Consumers are made aware of post-GST prices of goods and services beforehand, the administrative framework to deal with consumer complaints is put in place before GST roll out, and a toll-free telephone line or a suitable digital platform is established to receive consumers complaints. Ironically, as per reports, the NAPA is expected to be set up only two months after the GST roll out! Also, as per APR, complaints of profiteering by industry can be registered only in the written form, which no doubt will be cumbersome for an ordinary consumer. Third, as per the APR, the NAPA can impose a penalty on a company that fails to pass on the benefits of lower taxes and input tax credit to consumers. However, the Central GST Act 2017 has no provision for imposition of penalties in this case. Hence, it is not clear how the penalty clause would work in practice.

Fourth, the industry has expressed concern over the absence of detailed guidelines about what constitutes profiteering by the businesses. According to them this opens up the possibility of harassment by tax officials. Appropriate price and profit margin rules should have been framed as part of APR to ally such fears and help the industry in correctly identifying and passing on the price benefits of GST.

Finally, the government is yet to take the industry into confidence on the APR. Instead, the government has been issuing warnings to refrain from hoodwinking the consumers. Working closely with industry associations in the transition stage might be more effective in transferring the benefits of GST.

Dr Sthanu R Nair / Dr Leena Mary Eapen

Associate Professors of Economics at IIM Kozhikode

Email: srn@iimk.ac.in