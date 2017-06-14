NSG and India’s changing diplomacy

Swaran Singh By

Delegations from various nations will be arriving this weekend at the beautiful Swiss capital Bern for the 2017 plenary of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). However, India’s efforts to obtain membership have drastically changed this time reflecting quick learning from the hype that had boomeranged at last year’s Seoul plenary.

Riding on the support of the US, a country that had obtained it a special ‘waiver’ in 2008, New Delhi not only formally applied for NSG membership in May 2016, but also launched an aggressive diplomatic footwork including an unannounced visit of its foreign secretary to Beijing—seen as a major outlier among the 10 nations of the 48-member group who remain unconvinced of India’s credentials.

Given that the NSG works on consensus, extensive discussions at Seoul did not deliver membership to India. This made the spokesperson of India’s ministry of external affairs blame “one country”. This marked the beginning of a visible dip in China-India ties that saw its lowest point when India abstained from Beijing’s Belt and Road Forum in May. The move has made India’s membership “more complicated”, said Li Huilai, China’s assistant minister for foreign affairs. This means India’s entry into the NSG will not be happening in any hurry.

One, India has given up direct negotiations with Beijing since the last two parleys between China’s chief nuclear negotiator Wang Qun and India’s secretary for disarmament Amandeep Gill that happened in September and October 2016. PM Modi is believed to have raised the NSG issue during his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Two, in the face of complete silence of President Trump on whether the US will engage China to make it support India’s NSG bid, New Delhi has begun engaging old friend Russia and various European countries hoping to use their good offices to, not pressurise, but convince the outliers on India’s bid.

But nuclear giants Westinghouse and Areva are in deep financial crisis and likely to renege on their contracts further limiting India’s leverages with America and France. Thus in the face of decline in global interest in nuclear power and the shrinking leverages of New Delhi, India has begun talking of indigenisation of nuclear technologies signalling to its major suppliers like Russia that they must use their leverages to convince Beijing on India’s NSG membership.

China, of course, continues to persist with its “two-stage” approach for all non-NPT (Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) signatories—to first evolve a general criteria on membership followed by a separate debate on each of these cases. India believes it cannot be equated with any other fresh case as it has already obtained a NSG special ‘waiver’ to freely participate in global commerce in nuclear materials and technologies. What makes Beijing’s approach painful is that by treating New Delhi as a fresh case, it equates India with Pakistan which had also applied for NSG membership during May 2016. China’s recent dalliance with Pakistan, especially its ‘flagship’ China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, makes India suspicious of its motives.

India’s entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) last year conferred it the advantage of potentially blocking China’s entry into the group. But it also weakened India’s leverages compared to its original policy of negotiating a ‘package deal’ on joining all four technology control regimes—NSG, MTCR, Australia Group and Wassenaar Arrangements (meant to control international flow of nuclear, missile, chemical and conventions weapons’ materials and technologies).

Leaders of all five permanent members of the UN Security Council visited India during July–December 2010. With their endorsement of India’s membership to these four regimes, India was inching towards a metamorphosis: from being an outlier to becoming an integral part of global governance on flow of advanced technologies. Now India has to negotiate each of these individually.

China’s continued rise and its increasingly assertive policies in the face of shrinking US global leadership have introduced novel structural changes that India must reckon with. To get China onboard, India may have to relent on its discomfort with Pakistan’s NSG membership while ensuring that India does not get equated with it. India cannot be bracketed with Pakistan whose underground Walmart of nuclear supplies under A Q Khan was busted way back in 2004 making nuclear terrorism the most formidable concern for US President Obama’s celebrated four biennial global Nuclear Security Summits.

As Switzerland takes the chair of NSG on Monday, it also leaves the door open to Pakistan’s entry into the group. The Swiss foreign office recently articulated their belief that it would strengthen nuclear non-proliferation if all nations having nuclear materials and technologies were to become NSG members. No doubt, it has been the strongest supporter of India’s application and endorses its strong non-proliferation credentials. In view of their recent joint entry into Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Indian diplomacy has to address this drift towards India–Pakistan hyphenation that clearly does not sync well with New Delhi.

Modi’s entry into his fourth year perhaps marks a shift from India’s initial tough and upright approach to a more subtle and nuanced diplomacy. India’s revival of the long-on-hold BCIM (Bangladesh–China–India–Myanmar) Economic Corridor consultations in April, its virtual silence on NSG so far and Modi’s recent meeting with Xi last week with SCO’s Astana Declaration praising China’s Belt and Road Forum symbolise a change in India’s strategy. Read in the backdrop of Modi’s recent visit to Russia and three EU nations—all NSG members—India has clearly moved away from its initial over-enthusiasm on NSG membership and chosen to wait and watch till China relents.

Swaran Singh

Professor, School of International Studies, JNU

Email: ssingh@jnu.ac.in