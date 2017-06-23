When it comes to Gorkhaland, there are no frenzied chants of azaadi on the campuses of Kolkata’s Jadavpur University or in Delhi’s JNU, where some students’ heart and soul bleed for every incident in Kashmir.

Neither the human rights activists nor the self-styled secular intelligentsia so active on social media have raised the alarm over the use of excessive force to repress a movement that does not call for secession from India. Nor are the non-Trinamool Congress political parties clearly spelling out their stand. The BJP at the Centre—which once backed the movement—is in a clear dilemma, fearing it will lose its growing support base among Bengalis in the plains and project the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress as the sole protector of the Bengali sentiments and territories. As a fresh wave of protests by the Gorkhas—who are ethnic Nepalese—singes the Darjeeling hills, the trademark hypocrisy of the Indian political class and intellectuals lie clearly exposed.

The Gorkhas—known for their supreme bravery and sacrifices as soldiers in our armed forces—have no Booker Prize winner or a Nobel laureate to bat for them to “reclaim” India’s skewed secularism. They are not a vote bank, unlike India’s 170 million Muslims. So while a communal rampage in West Bengal’s Malda or in Kolkata’s backyard in Dhulagarh can be swept under the carpet as local clashes, the unrest in the hills is crushed with an iron hand. The ruling party is no stranger to burning down of vehicles or street rampages, as we saw during their crusade to oust the communists.

I am a Bengali on the wrong side of 40, and still remember the violent movement of the 1980s (1986–88) for a separate Gorkhaland state spearheaded by Subhas Ghising. An estimated 1,200 people had lost their lives during the Left Front-ruled period, which ended with the formation of the semi-autonomous administrative body called the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC). But the hills were once again roiled by cries of Gorkhaland in 2007. The new leader Bimal Gurung took advantage of Gorkha support for reality TV show Indian Idol’s Prashant Tamang to form the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

The BJP, with very little stake in Bengal at the time, had supported the movement in Parliament, which was also in line with its support for smaller states across India. In 2009, BJP candidate Jaswant Singh even won the Lok Sabha elections from Darjeeling with the support of Gurung and his followers.

In 2011, when the Mamata government came to power after a landslide victory over the communists, the new chief minister scored some political brownie points by signing an agreement for the formation of a Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), a semi-autonomous administrative body for the Darjeeling hills.

Though the chief minister used the new treaty to claim that it was the end of the Gorkhaland movement (the hills are smiling again, they claimed), Gurung was far from being tamed. In July 2013, after Mamata’s TMC opened its account in the hills by winning the Mirik Notified Area Authority, Gurung resigned from the GTA and revived the movement. Reports that the latest protest began over a state government declaration making learning Bengali mandatory in schools from Class I lack credibility, with the chief minister herself clarifying that it would not be imposed in the hills.

As a resident of West Bengal, I would love to see Darjeeling remain a part of the state. A decade ago, I would have sided with an average Bengali’s knee-jerk opposition to any secession of Darjeeling from Bengal. But after a decade of anarchy and degradation in West Bengal, where the ruling dispensation attempts to distort the architectural and cultural heritage of the state and its capital city Kolkata, I do not hold the same brief.

I know that creation of a Gorkhaland will deal a financial blow to Bengal, as it will lose the revenues from the tea and tourism sectors that make Darjeeling famous. Darjeeling, the queen of hills, is also part of Bengal’s rich natural diversity that extends from the rich Sundarban delta to the eastern Himalaya ranges in the north. But if an Andhra Pradesh can deal with the creation of Telangana, so perhaps can Bengal. Given that the gateway of Darjeeling to the mainland is through the plains of West Bengal, the ties will remain symbiotic by default.

Historically, Darjeeling never was a part of Bengal. Darjeeling and its adjoining terai regions were part of the then Kirat kingdom called Bijaypur. After the disintegration of the Bijaypur kingdom, it went to Sikkim and Bhutan. Darjeeling was part of Sikkim till the early 19th century before it was leased by the British from the kingdom of Sikkim in 1835. The Gorkhas of Nepal had earlier fought with Sikkim and had overrun them, but in the Anglo-Gorkha war in 1814 they were defeated by the British.

Under the Sugauli Treaty of 1815, Nepal had to cede the territories which the Gorkhas had captured from the Chogyal of Sikkim to the British East India Company. Later in 1817, through the Treaty of Titalia, the British East India Company reinstated the Chogyal of Sikkim, and restored all the land to him.

Today, the biggest challenge for Darjeeling is ensure their movement remains democratic. The support of neighbouring Sikkim’s CM for Gorkhaland strengthens Gurung’s case. But his supporters should be careful not to harm outsiders or visitors to Darjeeling in the face of provocations, as it would give Mamata an excuse to crack down on them. India has reorganised states in accordance with linguistic identity or separate history of a region. So Gorkhaland clearly has a strong case. After all Darjeeling will remain. just like Sikkim, as a magnet for Bengali tourists.

Sujoy Dhar

The writer is a roving editor of news agency IBNS and also reports for USA Today and The Washington Times

