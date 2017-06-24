On Thursday, the Islamic State destroyed an iconic mosque from which its leader proclaimed the Caliphate. The Great Mosque in Mosul and the leaning minaret are no more. But this is not the first time the IS has demolished monuments and artefacts of historical importance

Down to dust

On July 24, 2014, IS fighters levelled Jonah’s tomb, also known as Nabi Yunus ­­—one of Mosul’s best-known shrines, according to AFP. Jonah is a prophet for all the Abrahamic religions. In February 2015, an IS video showed militants armed with sledgehammers rampaging through the Mosul museum

Jihadists also attacked the ancient city of Hatra in Iraq, which withstood Roman invasions nearly 2,000 years ago. IS captured Palmyra, the UNESCO-listed world heritage site, before Syrian forces recaptured it in March

Taliban and Buddha statues

Islamic State is not the only group that demolishes monuments. In 2001, Taliban blew up two Buddha statues in Bamiyan, Afghanistan. They were the tallest Buddha statues in the world and are about 1,700 years old. In 2012, al-Qaeda overran the ancient city Timbuktu in Mali and destroyed monuments

No idol worship

Even governments have destroyed historic sites. Saudi authorities destroyed a mausoleum which was part of the al-Baqi cemetery in Medina in 1926. So, why are Islamist groups blowing up ancient sites?