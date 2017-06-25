Worries for Meira

Expect a (slightly) less than genteel contest. Despite the 17-party support to Opposition candidate Meira Kumar, who has been fielded to take on NDA’s nominee Ram Nath Kovind for the presidential polls, there’s some residual dismay. The Left, it seems, would have preferred Gopal Gandhi. Their fear is that the BJP/NDA may dig out damaging material against Meira Kumar to embarrass the Opposition, like her huge unpaid bills on a Lutyens’ bungalow that has been converted into a memorial for her father, Babu Jagvijan Ram, et al.

They feel Sonia Gandhi backed the former Lok Sabha Speaker on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s advice to embarrass Nitish Kumar. It’s part of the Bihar shadow-boxing. Meira Kumar’s candidature could lead to a split in the JD-U, though the Samajwadi Party too does not appear to be too united. No one’s sure if Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal will vote for Kumar or Kovind.

Money for jam

Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA’s presidential candidate, is being wholly missed by his fellow governors, for two reasons. One, the gift hampers of seasonal fruits — the best varieties of mangoes and litchis — that he would send to the various Raj Bhawans. And two, the push he was giving for a raise in their pension. As governor of Bihar, Kovind was in the forefront of those demanding a hike in the governor’s retirement package, from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 per month. For this, he was closely coordinating with the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana governor, ESL Narasimhan, the longest-serving among them, who was also the first to send Kovind a congratulatory message that proved to be a tip-off. Now that Kovind is all set for the highest office, his former colleagues are hoping he would use his persuasive skills to get the central government accept the recommendations of the council of governors.

Note to self?

While on Ram Nath Kovind, one of the most popular memes doing the rounds on social media is an imaginary exit note from Bihar governor to President Pranab Mukherjee: “Please accept my resignation. I’m applying for your job!”

Pawar games

There’s something about NCP chief and former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar that makes him compatible everywhere, like a universal charger. The UPA had to really hang onto his coat-tails to stop him for deserting the Opposition camp. Pawar not only tried to delay the announcement of Meira Kumar’s candidature by a day, till his meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the farmers issue was over, he even gave indications that he was in talks with the Centre. The fact that no one from the Shiv Sena attended Ram Nath Kovind’s nomination filing, overseen by the Prime Minister himself, is relevant in this context. The speculation is, Pawar was under pressure from party colleagues like Praful Patel to keep his options open. That is, in case the Sena finally opts out of Fadnavis government.

Uma’s antics

What happens when a minister known for her mercurial temper and dramatics is made to do something against her wishes? The Prime Minister’s Office had insisted that Uma Bharti, the Union cabinet’s resident guardian of rivers, visit Tel Aviv to attend a ministerial-level meeting on a water management agreement between the two countries. A key MoU is expected to be signed when the Prime Minister visits Israel, as the first Indian PM to do so. At least five Union ministers have been sent to Tel Aviv to prepare the ground, but Bharti was reluctant. When her attempt to cry off the visit citing fear of air travel failed, Bharti complained of chest pain on the way to airport. By then her luggage and baggage and the official team were already on board, but Bharti drove off to AIIMS instead of the airport. She actually had to be put in an ICU.

