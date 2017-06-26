Muslim-majority Albania held its parliamentary elections Sunday with Socialist PM Edi Rama’s party slightly ahead of the Democrats, whose leader is an ardent admirer of US President Trump. Here’s a look at a look at the nation often called the ‘last mysterious country in Europe’

Islam and religious tolerance

During the 1945-1991 communist era, Albania was officially an atheist state. Today, 56 per cent of the country’s population is Muslim. Islam in Albania is often very liberal, in line with the “Sufi brotherhood of the Bektashis, whose followers consume alcohol”, according to AFP. But this hasn’t stopped a 100 Albanian jihadists from the joining the IS

Some love for the EU

In the time of Brexit and the rise of Eurosceptic parties around the continent, here’s a rare country that loves the EU and wants to enter the union. Two flags are omnipresent throughout the country which was isolated during communist rule: The national red and black flag of a double-headed eagle, and that of the EU, notes AFP

Accursed Mountains & Ottoman monuments

Albania is home to the famous Accursed Mountains. According to legend, the hills got the name after a fairy residing there was cursed. In The Guardian, Jonathan Knott quips you’re more likely to encounter a mountain fairy than a reliable bus timetable in Albania. So, despite its Adriatic coastline and Ottoman monuments, Albania’s tourism potential remains under-exploited