According to the eighteen-parva classification of the Mahabharata, the first, Adi Parva, ends with the chapter in which Krishna and Arjuna burn the Khandava forest.

A large chunk of the main story transpired in the Adi Parva. From outright rejection of the Pandavas’ claim to any part of the Hastinapur kingdom, king Dhritarashtra eventually gave half — albeit the inhospitable half, containing the Khandava forest — to them. This change in the king’s decision happened after Duryodhana’s conspiracy to have the Pandavas burnt alive in the house of lac became an open secret and the prospect of war became a tricky one, more so because of the Pandavas’ alliance with the kingdom of Panchala (through their marriage with princess Draupadi).

After Arjuna broke the brothers’ protocol of exclusivity with Draupadi, he went into an exile of twelve years in which, after many other adventures, he abducted Krishna’s step-sister Subhadra and married her. This marriage reaffirmed the alliance between the Pandavas of Indraprastha and the kingdom of Dvarka, thereby posing an even greater threat to the powers in Hastinapura. Overall, though, the twelve years of Arjuna’s exile, and the months after that, were peaceful, and no escalation of hostilities between the Kouravas and Pandavas took place. Krishna brought Subhadra’s dowry to Indraprastha and stayed back for a length of time. During this visit, he and Arjuna burned the Khandava forest for no reason greater than fulfilling a brahman gargantuan appetite.

It is after the Khandava conflagration, which appears inordinately mindless, cruel, and inconsequential to the main story that the Sabha Parva of the Mahabharata begins. We find that the fire was not so purposeless after all, for one of the creatures that Arjuna allowed to escape the burning forest is a powerful demon named Maya, the chief architect of the danavas. In an attempt to flatter the two who allowed him to live, Maya asks Arjuna and Krishna if he can be of any service to them.

After some deliberation, Krishna demands that Maya build a large assembly hall for king Yudhistira, one that shall be without equal in its beauty in splendour. Maya accepts the task and is introduced to the rest of the royalty in Indraprastha. Immediately after this, Krishna leaves Indraprastha for Dvarka. Maya, too, goes on a journey to Mount Mainaka (to the north of Kailasha), where danavas are said to perform their sacrifices and where jewels and implements and other riches to be employed in the construction of the assembly hall are to be found.

After his return, Maya constructs the palace in another fourteen months.

The text likens the hall to a beautiful vimana (plane), also calling it “like the sky covered with a mountain or cloud” — making us wonder if it is airborne. Eight thousand rakshashas, known as kimkaras, are employed in its protection, and surely these should be counted as additions to Yudhistira’s army. Soon, Narada rishi visits the hall and compares it favorably to all the great halls that he has seen.

(The writer is reading the unabridged Mahabharata)