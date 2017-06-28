Who has not heard of the Vale of Cashmere/ With its roses the brightest that earth ever gave/ Its temples and grottos, and fountains as clear/ As the love-lighted eyes that hang over their wave?”

This was Kashmir in Thomas Moore’s Lalla Rookh (1817), a description that echoed in innumerable works, prose and verses, often far more hyperbolic.

That was precisely the reason that put me off from ever visiting the Valley, lest I should encounter eyes that looked like daggers instead of love-lighted ones. But I gave up that pseudo-romantic mood when the National Book Trust proposed that I attend a large book fair they intended holding in the heart of Srinagar after many years. The local writers wished to have a dialogue with an author from outside Kashmir.

That was in May 2012, a peaceful time. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the fair, while behind a superficial bar, a huge wave of enthusiastic people waited to break upon the glittering ground. There were more than a hundred cosy pavilions from different cities along with those of the leading publishers of Jammu and Kashmir. During the next ten days, thousands of people breathed that festive air, mingling with the men of the Central Reserve Force who were allowed batch by batch to enjoy that rare variety of recreation and “they proved to be good buyers” as a beaming stall-keeper informed me. Remarkably, the politicos who visited the fair included Messrs. Yasin Malik, Geelani and Mirwaiz.

The afternoon of the inaugural day was marked for this writer’s interaction with the local authors. Surprisingly a large part of the audience consisted of students, retired bureaucrats and teachers. But a far greater surprise awaited me. The day after, two young local professors of English, while driving me to Pahelgaon, stopped at Anantnag for a cup of tea with the staff of a major college. And then came the request from the staff: Would I agree to give a talk to the senior students, research scholars and the staff of their college as well as those from the nearby women’s college? The zeal behind their request was irresistible.

“O dear!” said a businessman tourist at my hotel who had proposed to take me to Gulmarg. “You (will) miss Gulmarg for the sake of a risk. You never know how you’d be treated!”

The spacious auditorium was full, about one-fourth of the audience consisted of women. The subject chosen was “Literary creativity in a time of rapid changes”. I spoke for 45 minutes; no mobile; the silence was complete, several hands taking notes. Then the principal invited questions.

Amazing was the quality of the questions. A sample: “Reading a classic, we feel a sort of positive satisfaction; but how is it that a modern work of fiction, award-winning and highly publicised, leaves us with a feeling of depression?”

“What about a series of extension lectures—say three?” affectionately demanded some members of the staff as they saw me off. I left that fond company—all Muslims—with a deep sense of “positive satisfaction”. What a mighty difference it should make if a broader network of communication could be built between these aspiring spirits and the greater academic India!

A young scholar greeted me at the fair the next day. “Sir, during the interaction, you said that the first ever work of history in Indian literature was written by a Kashmiri. Do you mind spelling out the names of the work and its author once again?” “Rajatarangini, by Kalhana,” I said. “Our textbooks do not connect the cultural Kashmir to the rest of India in any detail,” he commented in a subdued tone.

For my morning tea I chose a nearby restaurant during all the five days of my stay. A suave and educated travel agent whom I met there the first day declared after our second meeting that we were friends. Some of his relatives lived in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, some in Pakistan, some in Mumbai and his own family in a small Kashmiri town. I dared to ask the friend, “Tell me, are your relatives in Pakistan and PoK areas politically happier than those in Mumbai and your family here?”

He grew grave, looked askance and around. “To be frank, they are unhappy.” He listed reasons and added, “For my kin in Mumbai, no problem. But we, my family here, have fear…” “What fear, being Muslims?” He looked sad. “For you Muslim means one community. Not so. We are Sunnis, whereas the Shias form the majority. We do not know what is in store for us in the future.”

We ran into each other at the Kolkata airport early this year. I had never seen a man ageing doubly over four and a half years. We had an hour to go. We chose a lonely corner. His business was in the red. He cited reasons calmly. But he startled me with a sudden cry: “The whole drama of partition, the perpetuation of hatred between Hindus and Muslims, those tides of mob fury—is there any sense in them? Often we wonder—my Sunni friends included—as to how so easily we become possessed by the ghoulish forces let loose by Devil.”

He paused. “Sir, meanwhile I have lost my sweet young nephew to this insane turmoil!” He covered his face with his palms. The last boarding call obliged me to hurry away, giving him a silent hug. But his voice dominated my memory for long—the tragic voice of the soul of Kashmir. And I can never associate those students who listened to my speech with today’s “stonepelters”.

In any case, how wonderful it would be if General Bipin Rawat’s call to the stonepelters to give up stones for books was taken seriously and all the social, literary and cultural organisations in the state unite in an effort to disillusion the youth in their expectations of anything positive from the prevailing climate of anarchy.

Manoj Das

Eminent author and recipient of several awards including the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship

Email: prof.manojdas@gmail.com