Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle.” — Abraham Lincoln

Hustler is an enterprising person, a go-getter, someone who is determined to succeed. Here is why you need to hire hustlers for your startup:

Hustlers do whatever it takes to succeed — An employee with a hustling mindset would work long hours, travel when required and chase till the deal is closed. Patience is a virtue and persistence flows in his blood. He doesn’t treat your startup job as a standard nine to five job. He goes there and gives his ‘best’ to your startup.

They are far-sighted — A lot of people miss the bigger picture. In their minds, they are not able to imagine what it will be like when the startup succeeds. And thus, their work is very short-termed. A hustler can see what the future will be like when your startup is big and he thus doesn’t aim for smaller short-term rewards.

Hustlers respect networking — A lot of initial startup days are all about support from networking. My first comic book artist was a school friend who decided to support me in the venture at a very minimal cost (as we couldn’t afford big back then). My first partner at Comic Con sales booth was a hometown friend who travelled all the way to another city just to help me out (She wasn’t even part of the startup then). My first web comic doodler was a neighbor from Bangalore apartment. Hustlers understand this and respect networks. They maintain a rich relationship with people around and genuinely help people.

They are independent thinkers — I remember leaving a hustler in my office and going out for two hours to grab a snack. By the time I came back I realized he had found a broken printer in our office, had realized its utility in coming days and fixed it by calling CS without my requiring to tell him. In startup days the founders have very little time.

And if employees keep looking at you for guidance for even the smallest of things — that could be quite dangerous. Independent thinkers will do the job alone and will not wait for your commands to execute. They know what’s best for the company and will not bother you for trivial jobs.

They aren’t afraid of risks — They have taken risks before and they will do so again. They know what ‘calculated’ risks mean and they can visualise what is the worst that could happen because of their risks.

