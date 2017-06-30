Men will wrangle for religion, write for it, fight for it, die for it—anything but live for it. This is becoming increasingly true. The world has turned into a killing field. Innocents get slain and blood is spilled for no rhyme or reason. Often governments do it. One wonders how war can be the solution if peace is the goal.

At an individual level too people are losing their tempers at an incredible speed.

Has education failed to impart the ability to listen to almost anything without losing one’s temper or self-confidence? Whatever happened to the life-altering lessons of acceptance and forgiveness. The latest in hooliganism is the mob lynching trend. On mere suspicion people are being set upon and beaten to death sometime by the cow vigilantes or anti-Romeo squads. The recent killing of a police officer outside Srinagar’s historic masjid and the stabbing of a youth in a train are pointers to the escalating public frenzy. Can things get any worse?

What is most worrisome is that all this is being done in the name of religion. India is known for its communal harmony despite differences of religion and cultural idiosyncrasies. Mahatma Gandhi summed it up best when he said, “I do regard Islam to be a religion of peace in the same sense as Christianity, Buddhism and Hinduism are”. Nelson Mandela further elucidated it. No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background or religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love also.

Can any religion ask its followers to target others? Surely, the enemy is not out there. It is within us. How we see religion is in our mind. During a recent Ramzan discourse, the Imam in my local mosque explained the sanctity of life. He quoted a Quranic verse to drive home the point: “Whoever kills a person (unjustly) it is as though he has killed all mankind. And whoever saves a life it is as though he has saved all mankind”. How then could the devotees target a cop after the prayers on an auspicious night? If they thought he was wrong in photographing worshippers coming out of the mosque they could have taken it up with the authorities or expressed angst in different ways.

Lynching is simply unpardonable. An unholy act in the holy month of Ramzan. Tolerance only for those who agree with you is no tolerance at all. Celebration of diversity and individual differences is what matters. Sadly this is lacking in society. With globalisation blurring borders we find people from diverse backgrounds, faiths and lifestyles sharing space. And this calls for greater adherence to the policy of live and let live.