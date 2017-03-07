Golda Meir, the “grand old woman of Israeli politics”, was elected as Israel’s first female leader on this day in 1969. Although initially thought to be a stop gap candidate, she won the general election in October 1969

Moses’ mistake

The Iron Lady, who had earlier served as Israeli foreign minister for 10 years, was also known for her sense of humour. “Let me tell you something we Israelis have against Moses. He took us 40 years through the desert in order to bring us to the one spot in the Middle East that has no oil!” she once quipped

‘Immigrants stuck in the 16th century’

Immigration and the assimilation of newcomers is a hot topic now. Meir faced a similar issue back then and said Israel needed immigrants from countries with a high standard “because the future of our social structure is worrying us”. “We have immigrants from Morocco, Libya, Iran and Egypt with a 16th century level. Shall we be able to elevate them to a suitable level of civilisation?” she wondered

‘Palestine invented by Zionists’

Though outfits calling for an independent Palestine now exist, Palestinian nationalism is a relatively new phenomenon. Palestinian leader Auni Bey Abdul-Hati said in 1937, “There is no such country ... Palestine is a term the Zionists invented ... Our country was part of Syria”

There were no such thing as Palestinians. When was there an independent Palestinian people with a Palestinian state? It was either southern Syria before World War I, and then it was a Palestine including Jordan

Golda Meir