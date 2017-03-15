If you are born in Kolkata, you are either an East Bengal or a Mohun Bagan fan. You would go to their matches, shout your lungs out and pray for your team’s victory. Following the exploits of East Bengal religiously used to be one of my favourite pastimes. After moving to Chennai, I had to let go as the city is deprived of high-quality football. Once a year, the Indian Super League bandwagon rolls into town with the locals thronging the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in numbers. But I have never been able to identify with the tournament and have no connection with any of the teams.

After almost two-and-half years of being in the city, I woke up to some good news. Chennai City FC was granted entry into the I-League, still the country’s premier football competition. To me, that meant only one thing. The Red and Golds would be in town and finally I could watch them live—like before.

As March 12 approached, my excitement levels also started rising.

Meticulous planning was needed to make sure there were no last-second change of plans. I asked my boss to excuse me for the duration of the game (promising to return to office after the game), booked online tickets (something I had never done before) and finished all work beforehand. On the day of the game, I wore my club’s jersey, carried a printout of my ticket and set off for the ground. But not before boldly proclaiming an impending East Bengal triumph to all my colleagues. I reached the venue half an hour in advance despite my penchant for arriving late for most occasions. I could see quite a few raucous East Bengal fans already there. As the fans started entering, I noticed everybody was without tickets. My fellow EB fans were having a good laugh at my expense. It was quite embarrassing but I kept thinking that as long as we win, I could take all this.

For the first time in my life as an East Bengal supporter, I was outnumbered. The first half saw us take the lead and as soon as the ball went in, I forgot my surroundings and started dancing. If this had been Kolkata, I would have been hit by opposition fans. Thankfully, nothing happened here. One of the worst feelings during a football match is to see opposition fans rejoicing while you sulk. Even worse is for that to happen at the last moment. As soon as Chennai scored a winner, I started walking towards the exit with that sinking feeling. I could see people laughing at me. Although it was hard to digest, being a fan of the game and the club, I know this is not the end. We will come back stronger!

