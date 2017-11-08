Home Opinions

Do not dismiss the art of overpacking!

The world is ending, guys. Not to be a huge buzzkill or whatever, but it is. Look at the rains! And all these attacks.

The world is ending, guys. Not to be a huge buzzkill or whatever, but it is. Look at the rains! And all these attacks. We have destroyed this planet and are constantly being zapped by WiFi rays and will be taken down to hell after being pushed by black cancer clouds. Maybe that’s what we deserve for being the imperfect humans who invented Hair in a Can. Sigh!

Anyway, since everything is coming down crashing all around us anyway — I volunteered myself (and my last weekend) to visit my college town; before it goes up in the air — smoke, dust, et’ all. Can we all take a minute to acknowledge the fact that EVERYTHING HAS CHANGED? Kids are more enthusiastic, there’s a new Gogurt place there — and it’s pretty disgusting.

You know what hasn’t changed, though? The fact that I am a notorious over-packer, who got through this two-day trip with four pairs of shoes. (GASP!) Having practically unlimited carry-on allowance makes overpacking easy. “You have the most bags I’ve ever seen in my life,” a friend sighed, as she made way to my room.

I like to think I’m the Ranger of packing. Forgot your socks? Don’t worry, I have five! Can’t find your leggings? Girlfriend, just tell me what colour you need; I even have different sizes — just in case my food baby pops out. Your hotel room reservation didn’t quite work out? No sweat, I have a small hotel in my suitcase just in case.

On a sleepless night prepping for my packing nightmare, I was suddenly attached beyond belief to a tight pink skirt, that can only go with a particular shirt, and needs one more pair of shoes to make the outfit work. So what did I do? Dumped all of it in. Did I wear this? No. Did I particularly like the outfit? Also, no.

So instead of pretending like I’ve got myself all figured out, I’m going to offer you a new game plan: extensive Post-Trip Check Ups. I couldn’t answer this question, so I’m hoping you will — why did I pack for a Kardashian trip? Here’s my biggest takeaway: Pack for the holiday you are going for! Did I need four different eyelashes and formal midi dresses? No — please, learn from my mistakes. (Also, help)

I wish I could write a victorious tale about how I’ve seen the light and am a perfect packer now. To be honest, I can’t. I see my goal — where I want to be, and I’m on my way there (ish). In the meanwhile, what do you need? Zombie apocalypse? Rained all week? Forgot your beach toys? I’ve got you covered! Agate can opener, anyone?

Saumya Chawla

Twitter@meoowbox

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas

