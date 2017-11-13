Home Opinions

Putin’s favourite oligarch

Ever since Vladimir Putin came to power in 2014, the influence of oligarchs in Russia diminished.

Published: 13th November 2017 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2017 01:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ever since Vladimir Putin came to power in 2014, the influence of oligarchs in Russia diminished. But Oleg Deripaska has managed to stay on the right side of Putin and has built up a gigantic business empire. Now, he has come under fire over the Russian interference in the US presidential elections

Associate of Trump’s ex-campaign head

Deripaska—once an associate of US President Donald Trump’s former campaign director Paul Manafort, who is being investigated by the FBI—has offered to cooperate with the congressional committees probing
the issue

First London IPO since 2014

The young favourite among the Russian oligarchs of the 2000s, Deripaska’s holding company holding company En+ floated on the London stock exchange recently—the first for a Russian group since the West imposed economic sanctions on the country over the Ukraine crisis, according to AFP

Close to Russia’s first President

The 49-year-old was among the oligarchs who amassed huge wealth in the years following the collapse of the USSR. He was close to the first Russian president Boris Yeltsin and in 2001 he married Polina Yumasheva, the former editor of a glossy magazine and the daughter of Yeltsin’s chief of staff

‘King of Aluminum’

Forbes magazine puts Deripaska’s fortune at $6.5 billion. En+ owns the power supplier En+ Power and also holds a 48 per cent stake in aluminium giant RUSAL. In 2016, the group, which is based in Siberia but has a presence in 19 countries, reported a turnover of $10 billion. The oligarch’s business empire also reaches into the automobile, insurance and agriculture sectors, AFP adds

The 2008 financial crisis hit Deripaska hard, as he had developed his businesses by taking out foreign loans secured by his assets. The Russian state later bailed him out

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp