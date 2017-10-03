Home Opinions

Terror in France

A man shouting Allahu Akbar killed two women in the French city of Marseille on Sunday. On Monday, a French Muslim went on trial, the first arising from the wave of Islamic terror attacks that have hi

Published: 03rd October 2017 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2017 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

A man shouting Allahu Akbar killed two women in the French city of Marseille on Sunday. On Monday, a French Muslim went on trial, the first arising from the wave of Islamic terror attacks that have hit the country recently

First terror suspect on trial
Five years ago, Mohamed Merah went on a nine-day shooting spree in southern France, gunning down a teacher and three children at a Jewish school and killing three soldiers before being shot dead by police. The March 2012 attacks were the first Islamic terror incidents on French soil since 1995, according to AFP. On Monday, his brother Abdelkader Merah’s trial opened under tight security in Paris, where he faces charges of helping to plan the assault

Anti-Semitism in Europe: 
This time it’s Islam
Nearly 300 Jewish families have since left Toulouse for Israel or other countries, AFP quoted a Jewish federation CRIF as saying­—adding to the estimated 20,000 who emigrated from 2014-2015, spurred by fears over anti-Semitism. And In January 2015, two days after the attack at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, an Islamic State gunman murdered four Jews at a kosher supermarket in Paris

Operation Sentinelle
After that, 10,000 troops were deployed across France under an anti-terrorism operation known as Sentinelle, guarding sensitive sites including synagogues and Jewish schools. This is credited with contributing to a 58.5 percent drop in reports of anti-Semitic attacks in 2016 compared to a year earlier
Yet French Jews continue to worry over their security. There was outrage over the murder of a Jewish woman in April, pushed from a third-floor window by a Muslim neighbour, and over an attack on a Jewish family in their home in the capital’s suburbs earlier this month

Stay up to date on all the latest Opinions news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp