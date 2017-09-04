Onam is closely connected with flowers. Onam really starts with Atham, ten days before Thiruvonam. In the past, starting from Atham, children of every household used to collect indigenous flowers like mukkutty, krishnakireedam, manthaaram, poochedippoo, kanakaambaram etc and create floral designs on the courtyard.

This would be repeated for the following eight days and on the tenth day, Onam is celebrated with Onasadhya, the grand feast. One of the salient features of Onam is the Onasadhya which is prepared exclusively with a variety of indigenous vegetables—chena (elephant yam), mathanga (pumpkin), vadukappuli naaranga (wild lemon), kumbalanga (ash guard), pachappayar (long beans), vendakka (lady’s finger), mringakkaaya (drumstick) etc.

The vegetable dishes of the feast include avviyal, olan, kaalan, saambar, pachadi, kichadi, naarangakkari, puliyinchi and pachappayarupperi. In the past, the rice used for Onasadhya used to be the freshly harvested rice—puthari. Onam was basically a harvest festival.

But now there is nothing to be harvested and the people of Kerala won’t celebrate Onam if rice from Andhra Pradesh has not arrived in the markets. Onam was the festival of a self-sufficient and sustainable agrarian people. But gradually, people discarded their agrarian self-sufficiency; the society changed into a complete consumerist one and Onam was hijacked by the market. Today there are neither indigenous flowers to be plucked nor there are children interested to pick flowers and create floral designs. Even if there are flowers, they are lost in the world of smartphones.

Another salient feature: During Onam people would socialise. The people of every village would flock together without caste prejudice or bias in the public spaces. There were different indigenous games known as Onakkalikal. Children of the whole neighbourhood would play their own games on little meadows, and the grown ups their own games on spacious meadows.

There was no TV or smartphone to make both the adults and the kids alike rooted inside their homes watching advertisements of all kinds—from liquor to condoms. It seems that the people of Kerala have been supplicants of the market forces long since and hence the market forces decide how the people should celebrate their festivals whether it is Vishu or Onam. The festivals used to be celebrated with the smell of soil and agriculture. Now they are deprived of their original smell and spirit and infused with the smell of the market!

Sukumaran C V

