After WW II, arrests and prosecutions for homosexuality increased in the UK. This led the government to set up a committee under Sir John Wolfenden to investigate laws on homosexuality. And on this day in 1957, the committee suggested homosexual behaviour between consenting adults should no longer be a criminal offence

A best-selling report

The proposal is the principal and most controversial recommendation put forward by the 13-member committee, the BBC reported then. The first print of 5,000 copies of the “Report on Homosexual Offences and Prostitution”—known as the Wolfenden report—sold out within hours of publication

Male homosexuality had been illegal in England since the Buggery Act of 1533 (Female homosexuality was never specified). The law became a lot stricter in 1885 with the Criminal Law Amendment Act, which made all homosexual acts illegal, even those carried out in private, according to the British Library

Of Wilde and Turing

At that time “homosexuality was also the subject of sensationalist reporting in the popular press, and there were a number of high profile cases involving public figures,” according to the British government’s national archives. Oscar Wilde was prosecuted for homosexuality in 1895 and later, famous cryptographer Alan Turing was victimised for the same

Church supports move

The Wolfenden report said the society and law should respect “individual freedom of actions in matters of private morality” and stressed it was neither condoning nor condemning homosexual acts.

The Archbishop of Canterbury—the principal leader of the Church of England—Dr Goeffrey Fisher came out in support of the report. Only after 10 years the government decriminalised male homosexuality between adults above 21 years