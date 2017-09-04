At any given point of time, diverse debates rage in Kerala, where multiple platforms provide room for such cerebral activity. Naturally, these debates rarely fail to draw an avid response. Thus, juxtapositions are made, inferences drawn and conclusions arrived at on many topics. Some issues, such as over faulty implementation rules on highways, with swelling traffic, causing over 4,000 deaths a year, a spike in sexual harassment of minors and the alarming rise in the number of children who remain untraced after going missing remain non-starters.

Here are some of the current favourites as far as narratives go: To what degree did the government’s flip-flop mess up the medical college admission process? Is actor Dilip truly guilty or has he been framed? Did Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deserve the clean chit in the Lavalin case? Would Kochi have withstood a Mumbai-like downpour, let alone a Hurricane Harvey? The list can go on…

As the state is headed to a long administration break till next Thursday, starting with Bakrid on Friday and Onam on Monday, one cannot be faulted for assuming the state would’ve been happy to let things ride and take it easy. No way, sir, we are made of sterner stuff. We like to bite the bullet, take the trial by fire, face the music, cross the Rubicon, swallow the pill and call the spade a spade, shovel, whatever. So, the state government decides to slip one more potential debate topic into the public platter — the distance of a bar from a place of worship or educational institution has been reduced from 200 metres to 50 metres.

The official reason cited by the government is the need to give the tourism sector a helping hand. Naturally, the festival season will reverberate with debaters arguing the pros and cons of such a move. And in the bargain, perhaps people will shift their focus from the shortcomings of the government in handling the medical college admission. At least that is what is expected as these debaters seem to show no serious interest in the recent RBI report on the denotified currency imbroglio that has put the Central government’s claims under a cloud.

Religious establishments are sure to see red but the red flag-bearers are convinced the government has only done things in line with the new liquor policy. This aims, among other things, at establishing status quo ante, vis-a-vis the erstwhile government’s rules that got rolled out soon after taking office in 2011. There is no doubt the medical college admission flip-flops have scalded the future of many bright students.

Similarly, many entrepreneurs who had invested heavily in bars have already gone bankrupt. To that extent, the latest roll-back in rules pertaining to the logistics of where a bar can be located can hardly be a consolation for lost revenue and livelihood. So, when the state government talks about helping the tourism sector, one cannot be blamed for thinking of idioms such as closing the stable door after the horse has bolted. Over the past 3–4 years, the pace of the tourism sector growth has considerably slowed down, with mega-spender conferences that were big draws in Kerala, moving out to Goa, Rajasthan and Sri Lanka. The compounded deemed loss in lieu of the liquor policy flip-flop is put in thousands of crores.

So, enough meat for debate, one could safely assume. Unless, of course, the latest spot in which power minister M M Mani has landed in. Not sure if his disparaging remarks about women belonging to Pembilai Orumai getting referred to the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court would be a real match for the bars being allowed to move closer to places of worship, by way of providing grist to the mill in terms of debating content.

Because, this is one of the ways agendas get set about what is important for the people of the state on a particular day, in some cases, for many ensuing days.

The state only needs to look at its Central counterpart for direction for goal-posts that get shifted and the ever-changing narrative. Just as the Supreme Court made ‘right to privacy’ a fundamental right raising a potential conflict of interest with Aadhaar disclosures and a spate of accidents put the Railway Ministry and, by extension, the NDA government, in a spot, the focus of discussion shifted to the Ram Rahim saga. And the demonetisation report by RBI puncturing the government claims and GDP growth slowdown in the sixth consecutive quarter has got completely glossed over by the Sunday cabinet reshuffle.

Even Kerala, the only state to have its own brand of NRIs and NRKs, where narratives are decided locally, will have no option but to follow suit, given the Alphons Kannanthanam factor. Debaters would be salivating over the prospect of postulating why he and not someone else eventually became Narendra Modi’s choice for representation from Kerala. In the early days, Kerala boasted of a clutch of cultural leaders, who, for obvious reasons have now moved or have been nudged to the sidelines. Naturally, some have opted to go mute, given the high decibel levels that get generated while people communicate these days.

Taking over from where they left off is the rather loud depositories of wisdom, the professional debaters who can give their expert views on almost anything. While this phenomenon in itself cannot claim any specific Malayali flavour, there is no denying that some of this ability to debate seamlessly on multiple topics with panache can be traced back to the tea-shops of yore where both the Rajan murder case and the Nicaraguan liberation fight were discussed by all with equal intensity. Of course, passion did make up for insight about the nitty-gritty details about global events but no one dared admit it then. As they do not, now. No matter what narrative is the pick of the day.

Vinod Mathew

Resident Editor, Kerala

Email: vinodmathew@newindianexpress.com