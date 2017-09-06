During the British era English was, quite understandably, a stumbling block for many of the Indian staff in Munnar’s tea plantations. Yet, given its indispensability, they manfully used it to communicate with their British bosses, sometimes mauling it unavoidably in the process.

Unable to zero in on the correct English term, many relied on their creativity for imaginative substitutes. One British manager was baffled by a report from a field staff which read: “Yesterday the beef-children damaged nearly 100 tea plants in the nursery.” Unable to comprehend who the culprits were, he met the staff concerned to seek clarification—and was shown a few impounded cattle calves! Another staff wrote to his manager, “Kindly issue a warning to Kaliappan not to chew beetles (read betel) while sorting tea leaves.”

One Brit was foxed by a written request from a staff for “a pistol and motor” for his quarters. It turned out that what he actually required was a grinding stone. So the Brit informed him he would be provided with a “pestle and mortar”, adding facetiously that “a pistol could be dangerous to handle!”

Hoping to flaunt his limited knowledge of English, an employee petitioned his boss stating he was “selfless” and requested him to do the needful. Mystified, the Brit enquired further and learnt the petitioner required a shelf that was lacking in his quarters! Often the nuances of English proved elusive. A worker once applied for leave to conduct his daughter’s marriage. Forwarding the application to the manager, a field staff dutifully endorsed it with “Leave recommended as Marimuthu wants to marry his daughter.”

Sometimes the visiting agent from the head office stayed overnight with the estate manager while inspecting the property. One agent, a gruff character, decided to have a sundowner while working on his report in the privacy of his bedroom, and buzzed the butler. “Can you get me a Bloody Mary?” he mumbled, warming his hands before the fireplace. The butler was stumped momentarily. Then, rallying, he rushed to his boss. “Sir,” he blurted out, “The VA master wants a woman!”

Defecating in the open was discouraged. Yet, with the tea bushes offering ideal cover, it persisted. “Why are the workers fertilising the fields?”a disgusted manager, who had gingerly inspected an extensively ‘mined’ field, once exclaimed. Pat came the naive reply, “Sir, we put out fertilisers only as per your instructions!”In those distant days sarcasm was much like electricity. Many didn’t get it!

