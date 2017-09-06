Nearly 53 per cent of Britons describe themselves as having no religion, revealed a survey released on Monday. Despite this, the global share of atheists and agnostics is actually expected to fall steeply, according to a Pew Research Center study

1.17 billion

people worldwide were religiously unaffiliated (a list which includes atheists and agnostics) in 2015; they constituted 16 per cent of the total global population, which was then 7.3 billion

Skeptics face a birth dearth

In 2060, the number of atheists and agnostics is expected to rise to 1.20 billion, according to demographic projections by the Pew Research Center. But their share among the global population is expected to fall to 13 per cent, since the religious groups are growing even faster

The children born to parents belonging to a particular religion can of course turn atheists or opt for some other religion. But the research center says its projection models account for religious conversion