The conventional definition of demonetisation is discontinuation of high-value notes. These notes are hardly used for day-to-day transactions; they are used mainly by tax evaders or for hoarding black money, since currency notes confer anonymity and leave no trail. High-value notes make it convenient to move large illegal amounts.

It is known that not just tax evaders, but terror financiers, child prostitution rings and drug dealers all use them. So there is a global movement to discontinue high-value notes. It has received high-profile support, even in forums such as G20. In India, too, this campaign has been articulated by many people (including this columnist), and most notably by the Pune-and-Nashik-based group, Arthakranti, for several years prior to 2016. The discontinuation is to be done in a phased manner over 12-18 months. Of course, demonetisation is not a single silver bullet to eradicate black money forever.

So clearly what we got on 8 November 2016 was no demonetisation in its conventional sense. It was a huge currency swap with Rs 1,000 notes replaced by Rs 2,000 notes. It was abrupt and unexpected. The initial narrative around it—“an attack on black money and corruption”. Those with illegal hoards of cash would be caught with their “pants down”, and perhaps Rs 3-4 lakh crore of the Rs 15.4 lakh crore invalidated would not return to the banking system.

We now know from the RBI’s published data that nothing of that sort happened. The report says 99 per cent of the banned notes came back into the system. Black money hoarders used ingenuity to smuggle their notes back, probably by stuffing notes into the Jan Dhan accounts which saw a three-fold jump in deposits. So how do we evaluate the success or failure of demonetisation?

Since the metric was not specified upfront, we need to decide on the criteria. Of course, the PM’s speech on Nov. 8 focused on black money. To that extent it did not serve its purpose. The cost of printing new notes, unpreparedness of the banking system, delay in restocking branches and ATMs, long waiting lines for months, inability of people to access their own money—all these costs were immediate and significant for the economy and the people. The slowdown in GDP growth for the next two quarters was also made worse because of cash shortage. Much of the rural and informal economy works on cash—not to evade taxes, but merely for convenience. In fact, switching to cashless could be costly to many micro and small entrepreneurs in the short run. Hence the informal and rural economy was hit badly.

Black money has two components: stock (accumulated hoard) and flow (fresh generation). The former is mostly in the form of non-cash as corroborated by the government’s own data from their tax raids. More than 93 per cent of confiscated ill-begotten wealth is in the form of gold, benami property or foreign bank accounts. The flow of fresh black money was dented a bit by demonetisation, but that’s only temporary. The Rs 2,000 note is not helping. The flow of black money is most pronounced in sectors such as real estate, election funding and education (capitation fees). Much more is required to curb the flow of tainted money in these sectors.

The data so far also shows limited success as far as the impact on reducing terror financing and fake currency are concerned. So which other criteria show that demonetisation was a success? These are (a) unearthing black money through suspicious deposits; (b) widening of the taxpayer base; (c) promoting cashless transactions; (d) moving the informal economy toward formal; (e) future deterrence. About 18 lakh accounts have been identified with deposit amounts which are suspiciously large, and need explanation. There is a 345 per cent increase in transactions under the scrutiny of the Financial Intelligence Unit. All these will eventually lead to some unearthing. But it needs to go through stages of inquiry —investigation, charges, tribunals, courts and appeals, before the final result. Even a handful cases revealed by the Panama Papers leak have still not led to a decisive result. So one can only imagine the litigation and delay in processing lakhs of accounts.

As far as promoting cashless transactions are concerned, the data shows a 100 per cent jump. If this sustains, it would be very good. As such the stock of currency in circulation is down by 20 per cent compared to pre-demonetisation. The spread of Fintech companies and payment banks will anyway ensure growth in the digital economy. So not all of it can be attributed to demonetisation. The increase in the taxpayer base as a result of cash being deposited in banks, could be to the extent of Rs 50-90 lakh. This is not a small number. The rollout of Goods and Services Tax is also increasing tax compliance in a big way.

Finally moving the informal to the formal economy is a longer-term agenda. It may have got a small push, but it needs many more instruments and policies for it to succeed. In summary, demonetisation imposed significant costs on the economy, did not lead to large disclosure of stock or flow of black money, nudged the economy toward formal and less cash-based transactions, and put a spotlight on new taxpayers. The most outstanding fact is that the world’s third largest economy (in PPP terms), was able to take 86 per cent cash out of circulation, and manage the transition to new notes, with tacit support of the public, and without social or political unrest. Even a tiny country like Venezuela had to call off their demonetisation within 24 hours. India on the other hand took the huge disruption in its stride, and continues its onward march, with faith and optimism.

Ajit Ranade

Economist and Senior Fellow, Takshashila Institution

Email: editor@thebillionpress.org