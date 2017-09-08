Spain’s Catalonia passed a law paving the way for an independence referendum on October 1. The separatist push in Catalonia is only one of several in the European Union

Spanish fly

Spain faces another separatist problem in the Basque Country. The separatist group ETA was founded in 1959 and later turned violent. Though it was disarmed in April, former ETA members have joined a Franco-Spanish Basques political party called Sortu that is working for “full freedom”

French connection

France is also battling two separatist struggles. New Caledonia, the South Pacific archipelago, which boasts a quarter of the world’s known resources of nickel, is due to hold a referendum next year on independence from France

Another island in the Mediterranean, Corsica, suffered around four decades of attacks by the separatist National Liberation Front of Corsica but the movement ended its armed struggle in June 2014 in favour of a political process. Corsica today retains a strong sense of autonomy

Lengthening queue

Belgium’s separatist New Flemish Alliance (N-VA) has emerged as the single biggest party in the country and a key partner in the coalition government. It aims for the eventual creation of a Flemish republic. Denmark’s Faroe Islands, home to 48,000 people and many more sheep, will hold a referendum in April 2018 on a new constitution that would grant self-determination, according to AFP

Scotch on the rocks

And then the most famous of them—Scotland. After a 2014 referendum resulted in a narrow vote against a split, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon, head of the pro-independence Scottish National Party, wants a second referendum but has deferred planning for such a vote until the outlines of the deal for Britain’s exit from the European Union become clear