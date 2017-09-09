A US senator is pushing for a government-wide ban on a cybersecurity firm. The firm is Russian. Jeanne Shaheen wants America to stop using all products by Kaspersky Labs

Kaspersky and the Kremlin

US intelligence agencies have concluded that the Kremlin meddled in their 2016 presidential election. “Why then are federal agencies … unwittingly inviting this threat into their cyber networks and secure spaces?” Shaheen asks in a New York Times op-ed

All major US agencies use Kaspersky’s products. The company insists that it has “no inappropriate ties with any government” and calls the accusations “Cold War paranoia”. But Shaheen is not convinced. Neither were six top US intelligence officials. At a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee in May, the officials said they were not comfortable in using the software in their agencies’ computers

Who’s a specialist in cryptography from KGB?

Kaspersky’s founder Eugene Kaspersky was educated at a KGB-sponsored cryptography institute and then worked for Russian military intelligence. In 2007, a Japanese ad campaign of the company used the slogan “A Specialist in Cryptography from KGB,” according to Bloomberg. The phrase was quickly removed

Russia’s all-seeing eye?

Shaheen says that when a user installs Kaspersky software, the company gets an “all-access pass to every corner of a user’s computer network”. Under Russian laws, Kaspersky is required to assist the FSB and install interception equipment, she adds