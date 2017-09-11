The nerve-racking Nandyal byelection, which saw both the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Opposition YSR Congress fighting it out house-to-house down to the last voter, is finally over. The seat, which the YSRC had won by a margin of a little over 3,000 votes in 2014, has this time been wrested by the TDP comfortably with an unexpected margin of over 25,000 votes.

If the bitterly fought bypoll has given a bloody nose to the ambitious Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, it has further boosted the credibility of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu giving him freedom to get back to business without distractions. While celebrations were definitely in order, Naidu did not lose time. He has immediately embarked on a journey to pay tribute to the water wealth of the State. Christened Jalasiri ki Harathi, the programme is aimed at conservation of water, and saw Naidu visiting north coastal Andhra, coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema promising water security to the three regions.

It’s a fact that despite having rich water resources, the State continues to suffer from water woes. Most of the irrigation projects proposed in the three regions have been non-starters with the same sorry story of failed crops and drought recurring over the years.

For instance, the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi scheme, approved in 2009, was conceived to lift 63.2 tmc of surplus waters from the river Godavari to irrigate about eight lakh acres in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts besides supplying water to the region. The Rs 7,214-crore project was abandoned after then chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had laid the foundation stone and farmers have been waiting for it in vain ever since. Naidu has vowed to complete all the projects under the scheme by next elections.

Worse is the story of Rayalaseema. The parched region is perennially drought-prone and is home to ghost villages with farmers migrating to other states as daily workers since farming has become unviable long ago. Last Friday, the chief minister inaugurated the Muchhumarri lift irrigation scheme which draws from the backwaters of Srisailam and pumps it to Malyala from where the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project – Phase I begins.

It is the longest (about 550 km) water canal in Rayalaseema. The tragedy is that it was designed way back during the tenure of the late NT Rama Rao! Later, it was revived by the Rajasekhara Reddy regime but has since been progressing at a snail’s pace. Considering its importance — it could irrigate six lakh acres in the four districts of Rayalaseema and quench the thirst of Chittoor district — it is a wonder that successive governments turned a blind eye to it. True, there are difficulties along the way including disputes with riparian states, Maharashtra, Karnataka and now Telangana, but the inordinate delay is inexcusable given the hardship of the people in the region.

In coastal Andhra, the chief minister laid the foundation for Phase-II of the Chinthalapudi lift irrigation scheme and asserted that his government will complete it in 18 months. It could benefit farmers in the twin Godavari districts and Krishna district. This too involves harnessing the surplus Godavari waters. Besides all these, there is the mega multi-purpose Polavaram irrigation project, conceived in 1941 and being executed now as a national project. Expected to cost over Rs 40,000 crore, it will make use of the enourmous amount of Godavari water going waste into the sea. Beset with legal, and inter-state disputes, the project is finally taking shape with the chief minister making it a top priority.

In his own words, the Polavaram project, if completed, will benefit all the districts and Andhra Pradesh could manage even without rains for two years. He hopes to complete it by 2019. Last but not the least, based on Polavaram, proposals are being drafted to link the Godavari and Penna rivers. Experts say this last one could cost anywhere around Rs 80,000 crore and are questioning the logic behind it. Is he raising the bar too high with unrealistic proposals?

Most of the projects are not new and have been ignored for long. What was lacking was political will. One of the main criticisms against Naidu during his earlier nine-year stint in power in the united Andhra Pradesh was his apathy towards agriculture.

In his second innings, the TDP chief has a golden opportunity to rewrite history. He appears keen on taking this “Bhagiratha effort” of linking rivers to its logical conclusion despite being hampered by the poor finances of the State.

No matter what the critics say, if he could roll out some of these projects, particularly in Rayalaseema to where he belongs, he will go down in history as the one who made a difference.

Kalyan Chakravarthi Tholeti

Deputy Resident Editor, Andhra Pradesh

Email: chakravarthy@newindianexpress.com